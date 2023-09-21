Columbus City Schools Excited for Students to Continue and Expand Use of the College and Career Readiness Solution, SchooLinks

Columbus, OH, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus City Schools (CCS) is back in session and for the 2023-2024 school year, the District will continue its partnership with SchooLinks, a modern college and career readiness platform that plays a major role in helping students in grades 6th through 12th chart their path towards a successful postsecondary future.





As Columbus becomes one of five Workforce Hubs in the country, SchooLinks not only streamlines the process of identifying and pursuing postsecondary options but also addresses the increasing demand from local and regional industries to connect students and alumni with employment opportunities by fostering a seamless collaboration between students, families, educators, and industry partners.





This fall, in alignment with requirements from the Ohio Graduation Plan and in an effort to prepare students for tomorrow's workforce, students will begin exploration of their postsecondary options by completing an on-boarding assessment in SchooLinks that matches them with careers and pathways aligned with their personality type. Its user-friendly interface enables students to explore a vast array of career options, colleges, and vocational programs allowing students to see what is possible for their future.



“SchooLinks provides a wealth of information for students, whether students are just now exploring their strengths and interests or actively searching for scholarships or internships,” said Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Angela Chapman. “This platform helps students along the way as they discover their own path along with empowering them to make informed decisions about their futures.”





Throughout the year, students will continue to benefit from the platform by using it to record internship hours and explore and manage college/university application processes. SchooLink’s advanced tracking tools ensure that students remain on target with their Ohio Graduation Plan, making it easier for them to meet state requirements and transition smoothly to their chosen paths.