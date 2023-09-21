Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 6, 2023.



