Foresight Research Releases 2023 New Vehicle Accessory Sales/Marketing/Product Report

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The core of the report this year is focused on one question.



HOW TO SELL MORE ACCESSORIES

How can this be achieved? By increasing the sales discussion. Steve Bruyn, CEO of Foresight Research noted, “it might seem very difficult to get customers to bring up the subject of accessories in the dealership, but that is not the case.” Why? 2 out of 3 discussions are already initiated by the customer. 1 out of 3 have no discussion but purchase accessories in the aftermarket spending an average of $1,652. The key is getting these customers to initiate a discussion. This report details how to make that happen.

Case in point: Foresight Research compared the pre-dealer shopping activity of initiating customers to non-initiating customers. Significant differences are found, and specific marketing actions can lead to more customer initiated accessory conversations. Then Foresight Research analyzed the brands with the highest accessory installation rates to find out what they do that can be adopted by your brand. Again, significant marketing actions can increase sales of accessories by increasing customer initiated accessory discussions.

Key areas that are explored in this report:

A marketing plan that puts it all together

Messages: accessory buyer attitudes / expectations

Communications that matter

Events that work

Showroom sales tools that make a difference

Accessory packages

In the product section, Foresight Research measured five accessory installation categories – installation rates by region and segment. And that includes over 100 specific accessories. Who buys what, how much they spend and the PNUR by brand and segment are all included.

Foresight Research is a proven leader in automotive marketing research and consumer insights since 1998. Our Automotive Accessory Group publishes annual syndicated reports on the US new vehicle accessory market and on the sales and marketing of accessories.

