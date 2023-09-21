The solar powered vehicle EVIG debuted in Milan

Today, the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion debuted its solar-powered delivery vehicle EVIG in Milan, Italy.

With the distributor X-Raam e-mobility solutions, Clean Motion has premiered EVIG for the first time in Italy. The premiere was held at the grand opening of the first X-Raam-store, entirely dedicated to urban mobility, in Milan's city center.

As cities look for sustainable solutions for last-mile delivery, the need for vehicles made for dense areas and zero-emission zones is increasing. EVIG, with its cutting-edge features, is tailored for urban environments. Its solar roof ensures extended range, reduced carbon footprint, and optimum efficiency.

Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion, said, “We have a very strong partnership with X-Raam that enables us to grow our full potential of EVIG all around Italy which is a very promising market.”

The Milan store is the first of its kind, and the plan is to set up 50+ stores in Italy over the coming four years. All stores will be in central locations and have the complete portfolio of vehicles, including EVIG.

“The demand for electric vehicles made for urban environments is booming, and we are seeing a huge potential in EVIG for last-mile delivery all over Italy”, says Alberto Fiorini, General Manager at X-Raam e-mobility solutions.

For more information, visit X-Raam's website: https://www.xraam.it/

