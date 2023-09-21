3D Concrete Printing Market Size to Hit $ 5083.59 Million by 2028 - The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D Concrete Printing market seems to reach USD 5083.59 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.07% from 2021 to 2028. Global 3D Concrete Printing market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to the ease in the construction of different complex architectural design.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled 3D Concrete Printing Market Size by Offering (Printing services, Materials), Technique (Extrusion-based, Powder-based), End User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230+ Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12590



Key Insights on 3D Concrete Printing Market

Printing services segment is accounted for the highest market share of 61.78% in 2020



The offering segment is divided into printing services and materials. Printing services segment is accounted for the highest market share of 61.78% in 2020. The 3D concrete printing is used in the construction of the building and is also used to integrate and make automated and semi-automated production lines, which help in the construction of more complex designed building, with good accuracy and reduction in wastage, so printing services is more dominant at present.



The Extrusion-Based Technique segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 321.99 Million in 2020



The technique segment includes Extrusion-Based Technique and Powder-Based Technique. The Extrusion-Based Technique segment accounts for the highest market value of USD 321.99 Million in 2020. This technique constructs highly geometric complex architecture with conventional construction materials.



The building segment accounts for 63.91% of the market share in 2020



The end-user segment consists of Building and Infrastructure. The building segment accounts for 63.91% of the market share in 2020. This is because of the rising demand for the affordable houses and growth in the trend to fabricate complex building structures. The rapid urbanization has led to the demand of many building structures; these factors are, in turn, driving the 3D concrete printing market.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 20221–2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2028 USD 5083.59 million CAGR 35.07% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Offering, technique, end-user and regions Drivers The ease in the construction of different complex architectural design

The decline in the health and safety factor Opportunities Rapid urbanization in the emerging economies Restrains Lack of awareness about the technique

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12590



Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the 3D Concrete Printing market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.Europe region is having the highest market share of 38.75% in 2020. This is due to the fact that there are new residential construction activities are happening in the region. Also, there is an increasing trend of constructing a complex building structure with an economical price. Many residential construction projects are happening in the region like Russia, which is driving the 3D concrete printing market in the region. APAC had the second-largest market share of 24.68 % in 2020. The rapid urbanization in the developing countries of the region like India and China are creating the demand for the affordable residences, shopping complexes, hospitals and school buildings. Also, the rising trend of complex architecture is driving this market and will drive in the coming years also. The rise in disposable income of the people in the emerging economies of the region have increased their requirement, which created the need of more infrastructure and buildings in the region and hence driving the 3D concrete printing market in the region.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include Winsun, XtreeE, Monolite UK, ApisCor, CSP s.r.l., CyBe Construction, Sika, DUS Architects, Fosters + Partners and Universe Architecture among others.



Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12590



About the report:



The global pulse ingredients market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com