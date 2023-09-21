Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Demonstrates Strong Growth with a CAGR of 4.7% and Reaches a Value of US$ 1,551.3 million 2032 – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market?

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition of mental health that developed in an individual who have experienced a scary, dangerous and shocking event. Post-traumatic stress disorder therapy or treatment help to regain a sense of control over life.

Growing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder due to traumatic events such as natural disaster, terrorist attacks, child abuse and sexual assault etc. has provided lucrative opportunities in target market growth. Rising awareness about mental health among individual and development of advanced therapies is expected to increase the demand for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy market growth in coming years.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Overview Outlook by 2032:

Market Growth : Steady growth due to increased awareness and rising PTSD cases.

: Steady growth due to increased awareness and rising PTSD cases. Pharmaceuticals : SSRIs and SNRIs commonly prescribed, with a focus on developing new drugs.

: SSRIs and SNRIs commonly prescribed, with a focus on developing new drugs. Psychotherapy : CBT, VRET, and EMDR as key psychotherapy approaches.

: CBT, VRET, and EMDR as key psychotherapy approaches. Technological Advances : Telehealth and digital mental health platforms gaining popularity.

: Telehealth and digital mental health platforms gaining popularity. Government Initiatives : Increased funding for research and mental health services.

: Increased funding for research and mental health services. Awareness and Stigma Reduction : Efforts to reduce stigma and promote seeking help.

: Efforts to reduce stigma and promote seeking help. Emerging Treatments : Exploration of innovative therapies like ketamine, neurofeedback, and holistic approaches.

: Exploration of innovative therapies like ketamine, neurofeedback, and holistic approaches. Challenges: Ongoing issues such as underdiagnosis and access to care.

Recent key Highlights:

In September 2023, Otsuka Pharmaceutical acquired Mindset Pharmaceutical to strengthen the pipeline in psychiatric and neurological disorders segment in market. This acquisition will help Otsuka to develop various new 5-HT 2A agonists in Europe and North America region.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Value (2022) US$ 2.5Bn Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 4.1Bn Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.0%

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Insights and Analysis –

Presence of major players and growing consolidation activities to strengthen its position in global market is likely to propel target market growth. Rising research & development activities for the novel therapies and drugs to treat traumatic disorder has facilitated the demand for market growth. Further, growing prevalence of post-traumatic stress disorder across globe is anticipated to increase the demand for Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy market growth over the forecast period.

List of Top Leading Players of the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market

GlaxoSmithKlineplc

Pfizer, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Azevan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Baylor Research Institute, Inc.

Synchroneuron, Inc.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market Drivers and Restraints -

Here are some key drivers and restraints influencing the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) therapy market:

Drivers:

Increasing Awareness: Growing public awareness of mental health issues, including PTSD, has led to more individuals seeking treatment. Rising PTSD Cases: The prevalence of PTSD among military personnel, first responders, and civilians has been on the rise, driving demand for therapy. Government Initiatives: Government funding and support for PTSD research, treatment programs, and mental health services have boosted the market. Technological Advancements: Telehealth and digital mental health platforms have expanded access to therapy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Innovation in Treatments: Ongoing research has led to the development of new drugs and therapies targeting PTSD symptoms, offering hope for improved outcomes.

Restraints:

Underdiagnosis: Many individuals with PTSD may not receive a formal diagnosis, limiting the demand for therapy. Access to Care: Disparities in access to mental health services, particularly in rural areas and low-income communities, have hindered treatment options. Cost of Therapy: The expense associated with long-term therapy and medications can be a barrier for some patients. Efficacy Challenges: Not all PTSD treatments are equally effective for all individuals, and finding the right approach can be challenging. Stress on Healthcare Systems: The increasing demand for PTSD therapy has placed stress on healthcare systems, potentially leading to longer wait times for treatment.

(According to Our Latest Research Report on the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Therapy Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2029)

Conclusion:

The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) therapy market was characterized by increasing awareness, diverse treatment options, technological advancements, government support, ongoing research, market consolidation, and global expansion, all contributing to a dynamic landscape aimed at addressing the mental health needs of individuals affected by PTSD.

