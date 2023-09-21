Cingulate Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, announced today that Chairman & CEO, Shane J. Schaffer, will be presenting a company overview at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 02:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.



"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations – we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our ‘Sweet Sixteen’ installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 02:30 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Cingulate Inc.

Cingulate is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of ADHD, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

Investor Relations:

Thomas Dalton

Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate

tdalton@cingulate.com

913-942-2301

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates

mkreps@darrowir.com

214-597-8200

Media Relations:

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

201-723-5805