Fight Colorectal Cancer Hosts Congressional Black Caucus Panel to Tackle Disparities and Drive Progress

Springfield, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorectal cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, disproportionately impacts the Black community. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation's largest colorectal cancer (CRC) advocacy organization, is set to host their inaugural panel at The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference (ALC). Scheduled for September 22, 9-10 am EST, this panel will convene experts, advocates, and policymakers to address the critical disparities in colorectal cancer outcomes among Black Americans.

Fight CRC's panel titled 'A Call to Action: Fighting Colorectal Cancer in the Black Community' is co-hosted by Members of Congress, including Representative Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ) and Representative Nikema Williams (D-GA). The panel will feature colorectal cancer researcher Dr. Fola May, who serves as the Associate Director of the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, Simone Ledward Boseman, artist and caregiver, Dr. Robert Winn, Director and Lipman Chair in Oncology, VCU Massey Cancer Center and Candace Henley stage II colorectal cancer survivor and Founder of The Blue Hat Foundation.

Colorectal cancer has a devastating impact on the Black community, with Black Americans being 20% more likely to receive a diagnosis of colorectal cancer compared to their white counterparts. Tragically, Black patients have a 40% higher mortality rate compared to white patients, and they are less likely to receive the recommended standard of care, including surgical treatment, radiation, and chemotherapy. Furthermore, colorectal cancer is increasing in young people, and according to JAMA, it is projected to be the #1 cancer killer of those under 50 by 2030.

As one of the few preventable cancers, there is an opportunity to change these alarming statistics and make significant progress by increasing access to awareness, education, screening, and treatment within the Black community. The panel at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's ALC will serve as a crucial platform to address these disparities and chart a course toward a future where colorectal cancer no longer claims so many lives.

"We continue to stand firm in our conviction that everyone, no matter their ethnicity or origins, should have the means and knowledge to effectively prevent or fight colorectal cancer," stated Anjee Davis, president of Fight CRC. "We are so proud to be a part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's annual conference. Our goal is to underscore that colorectal cancer is preventable if caught early yet continues to disproportionately impact Black and Brown communities."

The panel discussion will focus on various aspects of colorectal cancer, including prevention, early detection, stigma, cultural barriers, social determinants of health, and how systemic inequalities contribute to health disparities. The insights shared during the event will raise awareness and foster a collaborative effort to reduce colorectal cancer disparities and improve outcomes for all communities.