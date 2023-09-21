Postoperative Pain Management Market Thrives with a Remarkable 5.0% CAGR, Expected to Reach US$ 60.4 Billion by 2032 – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Postoperative pain management?

Postoperative pain management is a crucial aspect of patient care in the field of surgery and medicine. It refers to the medical practices and interventions aimed at alleviating or controlling pain and discomfort experienced by patients after they have undergone a surgical procedure. Effective postoperative pain management not only enhances the patient's overall comfort and well-being but also contributes to a quicker recovery, shorter hospital stays, and improved surgical outcomes.

As the global population continues to age, there is a rise in the number of surgical procedures being performed. An aging population often requires more surgeries, particularly joint replacements and other procedures associated with chronic pain. This trend is expected to increase the demand for Postoperative Pain Management Market .

Postoperative Pain Management market Overview Outlook by 2029:

Increasing Emphasis on Non-Opioid Solutions. Personalized Pain Management Approaches. Ongoing Technological Advancements. Regulatory Changes Impacting Market Dynamics. Influence of Broader Healthcare Trends.

Recent key Highlights:

In August 2023, BMC Anesthesiology launched a special issue on “Post-operative pain control” focusing on new research in this field focusing on novel analgesics, the transition to individualized perioperative pain management is being made by regional anesthesia and multimodal anesthesia. Modern anesthesia care places a lot of emphasis on post-operative pain management.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Postoperative Pain Management Market Value (2022) US$ 37.1Bn Postoperative Pain Management Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 60.4Bn Postoperative Pain Management Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.0%

Postoperative Pain Management market Insights and Analysis –

Healthcare providers are increasingly focused on providing patient-centered care, which includes optimizing pain management to improve patient comfort and satisfaction. Enhanced patient outcomes and shorter hospital stays are among the benefits of effective postoperative pain management.

List of Top Leading Players of the Postoperative Pain Management market -

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Endo International plc

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Egalet Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Postoperative Pain Management Market Drivers and Restraints -

Aging Population: An aging demographic leads to increased surgical procedures and higher demand for postoperative pain management. Opioid Crisis Awareness: Regulatory focus on reducing opioid dependence promotes the adoption of non-opioid alternatives. Patient-Centered Care: A growing emphasis on patient comfort and well-being drives advancements in pain management techniques. Surgical Volume Increase: Rising healthcare access in emerging markets boosts the demand for postoperative pain management.

According to Our Latest Research Report on the Postoperative Pain Management market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2029”

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Rising Surgical Procedures: Increasing numbers of surgeries worldwide create a continuous demand for postoperative pain management solutions. Non-Opioid Focus: Growing concerns about opioid addiction have shifted attention towards non-opioid alternatives, presenting a significant market opportunity. Technological Advancements: Advances in drug delivery systems and digital health solutions offer innovative avenues for pain management. Regulatory Emphasis: Regulatory agencies emphasize safer and more effective pain control, encouraging the development of compliant solutions. Global Expansion: Opportunities for market growth exist in emerging healthcare markets as they evolve and demand effective pain management options.

