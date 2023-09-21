Purebase Corporation attends the Fall 2023 National Concrete Consortium

IONE, CA, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase”) is a diversified mineral resource company headquartered in Ione, California. Purebase Corporation representatives were recently invited to attend the Fall 2023 National Concrete Consortium in Portland, Oregon on September 12-14. In attendance were state officials from over 20 state DOT’s (Department of Transportation). Also in attendance were representatives from the Federal Highway Administration, universities, the National Ready-Mix Association, and numerous concrete-related producers.



Over the course of three days, Purebase representatives had productive interactions with key DOT officials to better understand how Purebase SCM’s (supplementary cementitious materials) utilizing metakaolin could help DOT’s with their challenges to approve and implement SCM’s into their transportation-related projects. Purebase found what it believes to be growing opportunities for its SCM’s in several western states, including Texas in particular, due to the amount of concrete that State consumes across its expansive transportation system.

A common theme at the Consortium was the challenge of locating reliable and consistent sources of SCM’s for use in major projects. Several attendees discussed concerns about starting projects only to find that SCM supplies, at times, were interrupted and in short supply, which negatively impacted their projects.

Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase Corporation, stated “at the conclusion of this meeting, we realized that one of our potential strengths over other SCM’s is our vast kaolin resource located here in California. Other SCM’s sometimes are located outside of the country which subjects them to supply-chain interruptions. We feel that being a reliable and consistent U.S.-based supplier of SCM’s may be one of our key advantages over other suppliers.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK:PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops, and markets minerals for use in agriculture, construction, and other specialty industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current plans or expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Risks and other important factors concerning Purebase’s business are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts

Emily Tirapelle - Purebase Corporation | emily.tirapelle@purebase.com.