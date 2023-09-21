Omega Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) (“Omega”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences.



Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.omegatherapeutics.com . An archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of programmable epigenomic mRNA medicines to treat or cure a broad range of diseases. By pre-transcriptionally modulating gene expression, Omega’s approach enables controlled epigenomic modulation of nearly all human genes, including historically undruggable and difficult-to-treat targets, without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Founded in 2017 by Flagship Pioneering following breakthrough research by world-renowned experts in the field of epigenetics, Omega is led by a seasoned and accomplished leadership team with a track record of innovation and operational excellence. The Company is committed to revolutionizing genomic medicine and has a diverse pipeline of therapeutic candidates derived from its OMEGA platform spanning oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases.