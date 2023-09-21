Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable October 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at September 29, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for September 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

As previously announced on March 2, 2023, the termination date of the Company was extended a further five years from December 1, 2023 to December 1, 2028. In connection with the extension, the Company has the right to amend the annual rate of cumulative preferential monthly dividends to be paid to the PDV.PR.A Preferred Shares for the five year renewal period, commencing December 1, 2023. In keeping with market yields for preferred shares with similar terms, there will be no change to the rate of the PDV.PR.A Preferred Shares.

In relation to the term extension, the Company has an additional retraction right for those shareholders not wishing to continue holding their investment, allowing existing shareholders to tender one or both classes of Shares and receive a retraction price based on the November 30, 2023 net asset value per unit. Alternatively, shareholders may sell their shares for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.89 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.15.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank

AGF Management Ltd

CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc.

BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp.

TC Energy Corp.

Power Financial Corp

TMX Group Inc.





Distribution Details Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: September 29, 2023 Payable Date: October 10, 2023

