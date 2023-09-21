Kraken Announces Change of Auditor to EY

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) ("Kraken" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Ernst & Young LLP (the “Successor Auditor”). At the Company’s request, the Former Auditor resigned effective September 14, 2023, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective September 14, 2023, until the close of the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.



There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR+ accordingly.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

