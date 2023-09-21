Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Increase

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2023, will increase by 1.75% over the current rate. Monthly payments to FTN.PR.A will be $0.07708 per share for an annual yield of 9.25% on their $10 redemption value.
The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:
|Bank of Montreal
|National Bank of Canada
|Bank of America Corp.
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|Manulife Financial Corporation
|Citigroup Inc.
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Royal Bank of Canada
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|CI Financial Corp.
|Wells Fargo & Co.
For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at
info@quadravest.com 416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.financial15.com