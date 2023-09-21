7 Mindsets Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Mindsets , the leader in PreK-12 well-being, mental health, and assessment solutions, today announced it placed 1,856 overall, and 33 among education companies, on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful organizations within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.



“It is an honor to make the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row,” said Mark Belles, CEO of 7 Mindsets. “Our team works tirelessly to support students and educators, and this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. I am also grateful to the schools and districts we are fortunate to serve; this accolade speaks to our partnership in helping all learners reach their full potential.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

7 Mindsets, a portfolio company of Gauge Capital, has grown its revenue by 302% over the last three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About 7 Mindsets

Founded in 2009, 7 Mindsets is a comprehensive mental health, well-being, and assessment solutions provider for schools and districts across the country. The company offers multi-tiered curriculums, assessment, professional learning, and coaching that ensure safe and supportive learning communities. Its highly effective programs have been shown to improve student engagement, behavior, and academic achievement, and have been used by over 5 million students and educators.