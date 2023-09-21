[Latest] Global 3D Printed Medical Implant Market Size/Share Worth USD 9,099.9 Million by 2032 at a 19.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “3D Printed Medical Implant Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Material, Service, System), By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cranial, Others), By End user (Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, Academic institutions, Surgical centers), By Technology (Laser beam melting, Electronic beam melting, Droplet deposition, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 3D Printed Medical Implant Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,597.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,347.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9,099.9 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

3D Printed Medical Implants Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in 3D printing technology, including improved materials and printing techniques, are driving innovation in the medical implant sector. These innovations enable the production of more complex and customized implants, enhancing patient outcomes.

Customization and Personalization: 3D printing allows for the creation of highly customized medical implants tailored to individual patient needs. This personalization improves implant fit, functionality, and overall effectiveness, which is a significant market driver.

Growing Geriatric Population: The aging global population is more prone to medical conditions that require implants, such as orthopedic and dental implants. As the elderly population increases, so does the demand for 3D printed medical implants.

Rising Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions and orthopedic ailments, is on the rise. 3D printed implants are increasingly used in the treatment and management of these conditions, contributing to market growth.

Shorter Lead Times: 3D printing enables faster prototyping and production of implants, reducing lead times compared to traditional manufacturing methods. This quick turnaround is essential in critical medical situations.

Cost-Efficiency: Although the initial investment in 3D printing technology can be substantial, the technology often proves cost-effective in the long run due to reduced material waste and the ability to create implants on-demand, minimizing inventory costs.

Regulatory Challenges: The complex regulatory landscape for medical devices and implants can pose challenges for market players. Achieving regulatory approvals and maintaining compliance is crucial for market success.

Materials Innovation: Advancements in biocompatible materials suitable for 3D printing are expanding the range of implant applications. However, ensuring the long-term safety and efficacy of these materials remains a critical consideration.

Global Healthcare Infrastructure: Variations in healthcare infrastructure and access to advanced medical technologies across different regions influence the adoption of 3D printed medical implants. Market growth is often more pronounced in regions with advanced healthcare systems.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2,347.8 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 9099.9 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 1,597.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 19.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Component, Application, End user, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

3D Printed Medical Implant Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of materials and components required for 3D printing medical implants. Manufacturers faced challenges in sourcing raw materials and ensuring a consistent supply.

Delayed Procedures: Many non-essential medical procedures, including elective surgeries that often require implants, were postponed or cancelled to prioritize COVID-19 patients. This led to a temporary reduction in demand for 3D printed medical implants.

Shift in Priorities: Healthcare systems worldwide shifted their focus to COVID-19 response, which temporarily diverted resources and attention from other medical areas, including the development and adoption of 3D printed medical implants.

Increased Demand for Ventilators: The early stages of the pandemic saw a surge in demand for ventilators and other critical medical equipment. Some 3D printing companies adapted their capabilities to produce these life-saving devices, temporarily shifting their focus away from implants.

Telemedicine and Remote Consultations: Telemedicine and remote consultations gained popularity during the pandemic. While this trend reduced the immediate need for certain types of implants, it underscored the importance of digital technologies in healthcare.

Regulatory Adaptations: Regulatory agencies, recognizing the urgency of the situation, introduced expedited processes for the approval of medical devices, including some 3D printed implants. This facilitated faster market entry for certain implant innovations.

Resilience and Innovation: The pandemic highlighted the need for resilience and innovation in healthcare. Several companies in the 3D printed medical implant sector pivoted their efforts to address urgent medical needs and contribute to the pandemic response.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Production: Some 3D printing companies shifted their production capacity to manufacture PPE, such as face shields and masks, to support healthcare workers and meet the high demand for protective gear.

Research Opportunities: The pandemic prompted research into the use of 3D printing for creating essential medical supplies, including swabs for COVID-19 testing and ventilator components. These research initiatives accelerated technological advancements.

List of the prominent players in the 3D Printed Medical Implants Market:

3D Bioprinting Solutions

BioBots

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Aspect Biosystems

Formlabs

Medprin

Stratasys

Organovo

Rokit

Materialise N.V.

Cyfuse Biomedical

Others

Browse the full “3D Printed Medical Implant Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Material, Service, System), By Application (Dental, Orthopedic, Cranial, Others), By End user (Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, Academic institutions, Surgical centers), By Technology (Laser beam melting, Electronic beam melting, Droplet deposition, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/3d-printed-medical-implant-market/

3D Printed Medical Implant Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, led by the United States and Canada, holds a significant share of the 3D Printed Medical Implant market. This dominance is attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases.

The FDA’s supportive regulatory framework for medical devices and 3D printing technologies has encouraged innovation in this region.

Europe:

Europe, with key contributors like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, is a prominent player in the 3D printed medical implant market. The region benefits from a strong emphasis on research and development, as well as advanced healthcare systems.

Stricter regulatory standards, like the CE marking, ensure product safety and quality, fostering market growth.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, and India, is experiencing rapid growth in the 3D Printed Medical Implant market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, a growing aging population, and rising awareness about advanced medical solutions are driving this expansion.

The region is also becoming a hub for 3D printing technology development, further fueling market growth.

Latin America:

Latin America is witnessing a gradual increase in the adoption of 3D printed medical implants. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to enhance medical services are contributing factors.

Market growth is expected as awareness and affordability of these advanced medical solutions improve.

Middle East and Africa:

The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets in the 3D Printed Medical Implant sector. Healthcare infrastructure development and increasing medical tourism are driving demand for innovative medical implants.

Regulatory frameworks are evolving, providing opportunities for market growth in the region.

The 3D Printed Medical Implants Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Material

Service

System

By Application

Dental

Orthopedic

Cranial

Others

By End user

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

Academic institutions

Surgical centers

By Technology

Laser beam melting

Electronic beam melting

Droplet deposition

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

