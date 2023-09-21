Fall and Halloween Family Fun on Tap at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Mansfield, Pennsylvania

Haunted Trail Open to Day Visitors



Save money with late-season promotions

MANSFIELD, Pa., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler weather and fall colors will provide the perfect setting for dozens of special family events at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort PA Wilds in Mansfield. From scary to not-so-scary, kids and grown-ups alike will celebrate the season with trick-or-treating, fall crafts, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters and much more.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort PA Wilds, owned by Four Points RV Resorts, will be open until Sunday, October 29, with special events and activities scheduled on weekends.

This year’s fun features a haunted trail with ghosts, ghouls and goblins who are especially frightening after dark. Younger guests, as well as older ones who scare easily, can enter the trail during the day for a less terrifying visit.

Other activities include:

September 22-24: Pet Lovers Weekend

Bring your pets and celebrate with themed crafts, games and more.

Weekends from September 29 - October 13: Halloween

The fun starts with planting magic pumpkin seeds Friday night. Saturday there is magic pumpkin pickin’, a costume contest for everyone including adults and pets, decorating the witch house, safe trick or treating, haunted trail maze at night and the traditional witch’s house bonfire.

October 20-22: Fallfest/Octoberfest

Watch for updates on the park’s website and social accounts.

October 27-29: Hibernation Weekend

Help the bears get to bed for the winter.

Families who are not staying at the campground may still enjoy the fall fun by purchasing day passes for Saturday visits. Tickets including the Haunted Trail are $15 per person or four for $50. Passes without the Haunted Trail are $10 per person or four for $35.

Visit https://jellystonepawilds.com/events-activities/ for more information on fall activities.

Along with cooler temperatures, lower rates are a benefit of fall camping, making a trip to Jellystone Park an even better value. Most activities are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site rental.

When booking, take advantage of these fall promotions:

NOTRICKS25 -25% off RV, tent sites and cabins for Halloween weekends.

WKDAY20 - 20% off RV, tent, or cabin sites for weekdays only. (Not valid on Fridays)

Address: 130 Bucktail Rd., Mansfield, PA 16933

Website and reservations: https://jellystonepawilds.com

Social media: @jellystonepawilds

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort PA Wilds is owned by Four Points RV Resorts, based in Lake Charles, Louisiana. It owns and operates a total of six family oriented RV resorts in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit https://fourpointsrvresorts.com .

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/