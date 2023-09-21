Multi-chain charting platform Coinscan launching it’s product after beta-testing

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliran Ouzan, CEO of CoinScan.com, commented, "We believe in empowering every crypto enthusiast, from seasoned traders to newcomers, with powerful, free-to-use tools. Our multi-chain charting platform is designed to provide unparalleled insights and analytics, revolutionizing the way users interact with the crypto market. Unlike our competitors, we do not charge traders for any data analytics tools"



Designed to cater to crypto enthusiasts, traders, and newcomers alike, CoinScan.com stands out as a unique multi-chain + layer 1 charting platform. It offers lightning-fast trading history, real-time crypto charts, pending transaction insights, holders' distribution analytics, and comprehensive airdrop analysis - all in one user-friendly hub. Noteworthy features also include a scam checker, buy/sell tax information, audits, and auto-refreshing token data all in one place.

A newer feature released by Coinscan is their “token markets" section. This allows users to see every possible place they can buy and sell a cryptocurrency, including the current price on that exchange, and other important metrics like liquidity and volume.



What sets CoinScan.com apart is some of the most powerful features available publicly on the market, such as the pending transactions feature and the holder analytics. Unlike competitors, all resources and tools on CoinScan.com come at no cost.



With a recent $6.3M fundraise and a polished platform, CoinScan.com is poised to lead the crypto charting market.



Evan Steinhilb, VP of Operations, Coinscan

evan@cryptohub.com

