Patch Cable Market Size to Reach USD 8.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 10.1% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Patch Cable Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Type (Copper, Fiber Optic), By Type (CAT3, CAT5, CAT 5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, Multimode, RG6), By Application (Networking, Non-Networking), By End Use (Industrial, Enterprise, IT, Broadcast), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.”

According to DataHorizzon Research, The patch cable market size was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 Billion By 2032 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Patch cords, also known as patch cables, are used to connect end devices to power sources. These cords are equipped with connectors on both ends and enable the transmission of audio, video, and telephone signals between non-networked devices such as headphones and microphones. They are short and come in different colors, making them easily distinguishable from other networking cables. The demand for patch cables has increased globally as the world relies more on data transfer and networking.

Two types of cables commonly used for short distances in offices and wiring closets are fiber patch cables and Ethernet patch cables. Different kinds are available, such as the LC fiber patch cable and the Cat6 RJ45 patch cable. Ethernet patch cables are essential for building home computer networks and connecting computers to a network hub, router, or Ethernet switch. The patch cable industry has numerous applications in various industries worldwide.

Furthermore, the expansion of the market is being stimulated by the progress of the fifth-generation (5G) network. The underlying structure and routing networks are linked to the equipment within the radio access network (RAN) domain via patch connections. The mounting need for rapid and efficient networks in production plants is among the key motivating factors for the market. These networks evaluate and process real-time information, ameliorate production procedures, and facilitate protected and smooth data transmission.

Data transfer and networking are crucial for successful operations in today's industries, businesses, and broadcasts. These activities generate a considerable amount of data daily that requires secure device transfer. The global patch cable market provides networking and non-networking connections across various industries to meet this demand. Patch cables are highly sought after among residential, institutional, healthcare, IT & network security, and enterprise users for their easy installation, security, and numerous benefits. They improve device performance by enabling high-speed data transfer, which comes with lower latency, lower noise interference, ease of installation, and reliability.

Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The market for patch cables has been segmented based on material, type, application, and region. Copper cables are the leading material type in the market, especially for short to medium-range communication. With advancing technology, copper cables are becoming more prevalent in data centers and desktop connections. The growing need for electricity and significant investment in construction development primarily drives the sector. The demand for copper cables is rising due to the increasing investment in upgrading intelligent power transmission and distribution systems and the emergence of smart grids.

The IT and network security sector largely dominates the patch cable market. These cables come in varying lengths and configurations, featuring locking dust covers for unused ports and an extension handle that facilitates access to cabinets with a high storage capacity. Due to its superiority over wireless technology, the IT and network patch cable segment is predicted to experience significant growth in the future, driven by increasing security concerns and the expansion of the IT industry. The relevance of patch cables is expected to increase in the coming years, particularly in cable television (CATV), fiber test equipment, computer fiber networks, and telecommunication networks.

The Patch cable market in North America dominates due to the manufacturing and telecommunications sectors' density that rely on structured cabling systems. Adopting cutting-edge technologies in various industries, including government, residential and commercial, transportation, and logistics, has rapidly grown the market. The increased adoption of fiber optic cables and digital services has also played a role.

Key Developments in the Patch Cable Market:

Legrand India launches third telemedicine center with Apollo.

CommScope has shown compatibility with five DOCSIS 4.0 modem vendors in all four DOCSIS Access Architectures.

Some of the prominent players in the market are Black Cap Corporation, Commscope, CP Technologies, Schneider Electric, Panduit, Legrand Electric, Prysmian Group (General Cables), NAI Group

