Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size to Attain USD 7.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 8.5% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Emission Monitoring System Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Continuous Emission Monitoring, Predictive Emission Monitoring), By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By End-use Industry, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032.."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The emission monitoring system market size was estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

Government emphasis on stringent emission standards for automobiles has resulted in a rise in sales of emission monitoring systems, which are driving the market growth. Countries across Asia and Europe have laid emission norms such as EURO 6 and BS6 for controlling and keeping a check on vehicle emissions, leading to a surge in market demand.

The production of fertilizers and pesticides emits a lot of gases that are harmful to human health. With the help of emission monitoring systems, chemical emission levels can be monitored and controlled frequently. In 2022, the Canadian government announced a fertilizer emission reduction target of 30% by 2030. For such goals, emission monitoring systems are gaining prominence as a part of long-term commitment.

Additionally, integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with emission monitoring systems has enabled better control of emissions, increasing their market demand. These systems determine the concentration level of gases exceeds the threshold limit set by the government. In response to the data indicating high emissions, it alerts the users or notifies the concerned environmental agency regarding the emission rate to follow appropriate actions to limit the toxic emissions.

Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The global emission monitoring systems market has been segmented by type, offering, end-use, and region. The continuous emission monitoring system is projected high growth attributing

Asia Pacific is the leading region for the emission monitoring systems market owing to the rise in pollution and the growing need for control measures to curb pollution levels. Europe is the fast-growing market for emission monitoring systems based on stringent government norms and high-level commitments to a carbon-free environment. North America is also a growing market based on growing environmental awareness and increasing the adoption of monitoring systems at social places.

Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report Highlights:

The emission monitoring systems market size is projected at USD 7.3 billion at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.

The growing need for countermeasures against increasing pollution levels significantly drives the emission monitoring systems market growth. Besides, adopting digital devices for emission monitoring systems encourages market growth.

By type, the continuous emission monitoring system dominates the market segment attributed to legal compliances and environmental mandates.

Asia Pacific is the leading region and has a significant share in 2022. Regional growth is also expected to be high in the forthcoming years, attributed to increased awareness at industrial levels.

Some of the prominent players in the emission monitoring systems market report include ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, AMETEK, Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Enviro Technology Services Plc., Horiba Ltd., and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Industry:

Indonesia is following stringent measures to curtail emission levels in the textile industry. In 2023, the Indonesian ministry circulated a directive highlighting the importance of controlling toxic gas emissions.

In 2024, CEM India will host an event for continuous environmental monitoring and shed more insights on Indian regulation policy and quality control. In addition, it will offer a parallel conference for domestic and international players to showcase their best practices in the industry.

Emission Monitoring System Market Report Segmentation:

Emission Monitoring System Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Continuous Emission Monitoring

Predictive Emission Monitoring

Emission Monitoring System Market, By Offering (2023-2032)

Hardware

Software

Service

Emission Monitoring System Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Oil and Gas

Power generation

Chemicals & fertilizers

Iron and steel

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Mining

Paper

Marine

Others

Emission Monitoring System Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



