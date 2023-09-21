Stirling Engine Generator Market Size to Reach USD 1,752.6 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 7.3% | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Stirling Engine Generator Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, And Others), By Application (Heating And Cooling, Solar Power Generation, Marine Engines, And Others), By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The stirling engine generator market size was valued at USD 871.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,752.6 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.3%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights.

With the increasing awareness of the adverse effects of air pollution and carbon emissions on the environment and human health, there is a surge in demand for low-emissions alternatives to traditional engines. This demand and the growing need for renewable energy sources such as solar power generation are driving the market's expansion. The industry players focus on being environmentally responsible and expanding their geographical reach and product range, creating more growth opportunities.

New technologies such as 3D printing and advanced machining have improved the accuracy and productivity of engines. This, along with a trend towards miniaturization, has led to better performance and lower costs for small-scale HVAC systems and portable power generators. However, the manufacturing cost of these engines is still high, and many customers are unaware of their benefits. Regulatory barriers also limit their use in specific industries, which hinders global market growth.

The continuous advancements in materials science and engineering have paved the way for creating more efficient and dependable stirling engine generators. This progress has also resulted in the emergence of novel applications, increasing demand for these engines. Due to the growing concern for reducing energy usage and carbon emissions, these engines have become a preferred and attractive solution for improving energy efficiency, causing them to gain popularity among companies and governments.

Moreover, these engines present a significant advantage over comparable processes, as they reduce the required level of purification for LFD compared to other available utilization processes. They can also seamlessly integrate with CHP systems, providing improved thermal efficiencies. This is expected to drive the demand and growth of the global stirling engine generator market in the years to come.

Report Snapshot:

Segmentation Overview:

The stirling engine generator market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use, and geography. The alpha stirling engine is the market leader in engine type. Its core objective is to minimize the size and weight of traditional internal combustion engines, previously constrained by their bulkiness and weight, thus enabling their integration into devices previously deemed impractical. The alpha stirling engine generator is an internal combustion engine that can convert energy from any source into usable work energy.

Based on application, stirling engine generators have proven to be highly effective in solar thermal power plants, efficiently converting solar energy into electricity. These power plants utilize mirrors or lenses to concentrate sunlight onto a receiver, which heats the stirling engine's working fluid. The resulting heated gas drives the pistons, producing mechanical work that powers an electrical generator. Available thermal energy storage enables solar power plants to continue generating electricity even during non-sunny periods, making them a reliable renewable energy source.

Stirling engine generators are gaining popularity in North America due to the region's emphasis on sustainable and renewable energy solutions. The United States and Canada have strong policies promoting clean technologies, including stirling engine generators. The presence of key manufacturers and research institutions facilitates technological advancements and innovation in the industry. Additionally, the use of stirling engine generators is increasing in North America's rural and remote areas where grid connectivity is difficult or expensive, providing a reliable and efficient alternative to traditional power sources.

Key Developments in the Stirling Engine Generator Market:

After two years of development, Microgen Energy Corp and Waltis from Slovenia collaborated to develop the world's first EU 303-5 certified woodlog Micro CHP.

Qnergy to demonstrate a way to generate electricity from closed landfills. Landfills emit potent greenhouse gases, like methane and carbon dioxide, regardless of their current status. They contribute to around 14% of U.S. methane emissions.



Stirling Engine Generator Market Report Highlights:

The stirling engine generator market size is expected to reach a market size with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032. The demand for low-emissions engines is rising due to the need for renewable energy and environmental responsibility. Technologies like 3D printing and miniaturization have improved performance and lowered costs, but manufacturing remains expensive. Stirling Engines generators are becoming popular for their energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. They also integrate well with CHP systems, making them a preferred solution for companies and governments. The market is expected to grow due to increased demand and novel applications.

The alpha stirling engine converts any energy source into usable work energy. It's ideal for solar thermal power plants, where it efficiently converts solar energy into electricity. The heated gas drives pistons, producing work that powers an electrical generator. Thermal energy storage allows for continuous electricity generation, making it a reliable renewable energy source.

Stirling engine generators are popular in North America for their sustainable and reliable energy solutions, especially in rural and remote areas where grid connectivity is difficult or expensive. The US and Canada promote clean technologies, aiding in technological advancements and innovation in the industry.

Some prominent stirling engine generator market players are Microgen Engine Corporation, Whisper Tech Limited, Sunpower Inc, Qnergy, Genoastirling S.r.l., and Cool Energy.

Stirling Engine Generators Market Report Segmentation:

Stirling Engine Generators Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Others

Stirling Engine Generators Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Heating and Cooling

Solar Power Generation

Marine Engines

Others

Stirling Engine Generators Market, By End-use (2023-2032)

Residential & Commercial

Industrial

Renewable Energy

Utility

Stirling Engine Generators Market, By Region (2023-2032)

