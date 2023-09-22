ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 22 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 8.30 A.M. EEST



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lasse Aho

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 38095/6/6

Transaction date: 2023-09-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17241 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 17241 Volume weighted average price: 1.45 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Robit Plc

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com