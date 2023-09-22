GPS Capital Markets Recognized as Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance in the UK

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, is proud to be awarded as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ in the UK, by Great Place To Work®.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK said:

“The Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance™ list is created using the anonymous feedback from employees working in the industry about their workplace experience.

“Through our analysis of the 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ data it’s clear to see that overall the firms in this sector have overwhelmingly responded to their employees’ desires for learning and growth opportunities whilst also prioritising people’s wellbeing and job satisfaction alongside business performance. It’s great to see so many examples of organisations making their workplaces truly ‘great’. A huge congratulations to GPS Capital Markets for making one of our most prestigious lists.”

"I am extremely proud that we have been named as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Financial Services by Great Place To Work!” said Managing Director, Nigel Green of GPS Capital Markets. “It is a testament to all my colleagues who have helped foster a hardworking, inclusive, and very enjoyably place to work. Long may that continue!”

GPS prides itself in its company culture. The company heavily invests resources in nurturing early careers beginning with its Sale Development Representative (SDR) program. The program provides the opportunity for university graduates to embark on an exciting career in FX sales. GPS also provides its employees an excellent work-life balance, telecommute options, weekly lunches, company excursions, gym memberships, generous health benefits and retirement options for employees are among some of the many perks GPS provides to its employees.

Find more information regarding the UK Best Workplaces here: UK Best Workplaces

WE’RE HIRING! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.gpsfx.com/careers/

About GPS Capital Markets:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling us how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable to be honest about their workplace, and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces™ recognition.

Learn more at: greatplacetowork.co.uk