DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy Discusses the Need for Geothermal Energy with Industry Expert

During the conversation, Dr. Moshier highlighted the ongoing global shift towards embracing sustainable energy sources, “This transition entails a departure from our reliance on fossil fuels and a growing emphasis on renewable alternatives.”

Dr. continued, “We are in an era now where we think more about sustainability than we used to. The year 2060 is too late to step up for the opportunities to either find ways to get the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere technologically or to speed up the development of greener technologies.”

Dr. Stephen O. Moshier recently retired from Wheaton College after 32 years of service as an Emeritus professor of geology. He also chaired the Department of Geology in environmental science at Wheaton College. Professor Wheaton has many publications to his name ranging from scholarly articles to books, the most prominent among all, “Understanding Scientific Theories of Origin: Cosmology.” Before his services at Wheaton College, Dr. Moshier was an assistant professor at the University of Kentucky for 5 years from 1986-1991. He also worked as a geologist at Mobil Oil Corporation for 3 years from 1979-1982. Dr. Moshier received his undergrad degree in geology at Virginia Tech while he received his Masters from Binghamton University in geological sciences. He acquired his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University in 1986. Following his retirement, Dr. Moshier intends to pursue his passion for teaching children and youth hard sciences, such as geology, as an occasional hobby. Dr. Moshier is listed as a Google scholar at https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=c8quAyoAAAAJ&hl=en

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and, harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Current state-of-the-art drilling technology cannot drill deep enough to make geothermal cost effective at a global scale. We are developing a suite of breakthrough drilling technologies to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more heat energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole drilled 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. By plugging into this power deep within the Earth, we aim to provide direct access to an unlimited source of constant heat energy which can be used to produce low-cost green electricity anywhere in the world.

