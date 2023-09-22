Optical Waveguide Market Analysis and Leading Companies | Trends, Technological Assessment, Growth Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Optical Waveguide Market was valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An optical waveguide, often known as a waveguide, is a physical structure that guides electromagnetic waves, particularly those in the optical (light) spectrum. These waveguides are used in a variety of applications, especially in optics and photonics, to control and regulate light propagation. Waveguides are critical components in optical communication, sensing, imaging, and a wide range of other optical technologies.

Global demand for high-speed, wide-bandwidth communication networks is increasing. Optical waveguides are critical components of optical fiber communication systems, allowing data to be transmitted over long distances with minimal loss. Demand for optical waveguides is being driven by the expansion of 5G networks and the implementation of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global optical waveguide market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, material, propagation, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global optical waveguide market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global optical waveguide market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Optical Waveguide Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, during the forecast period, the channel waveguide segment will dominate the market. The segment's growth can be due to its two-way transverse optical confinement characteristic, which provides faster performance.

On the basis of material, the glass sector is expected to occupy the majority of the market share. The numerical aperture of optical waveguides composed of glass is greater than that of polymers.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 11.3 billion Growth Rate 6.6% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for high-speed networks

Advances in photonic integration technologies Companies Profiled Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Prysmian Group

Coherent Cor

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Fujikura Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

NTT Electronics Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Cisco

Infinera Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global optical waveguide market include,

In July 2023, Cisco announced to acquire identity threat detection and response (ITDR) startup Oort.

In February 2023, Cisco acquired Valtix, a multi-cloud network security platform.

In July 2021, Corning acquired Vlipa a German company that specializes in the coating, printing, and finishing of nonwovens, papers, and film.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global optical waveguide market growth include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Prysmian Group, Coherent Cor, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Fujikura Ltd., Corning Incorporated, NTT Electronics Corporation, OFS Fitel, LLC, Cisco, and Infinera Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global optical waveguide market based on type, material, propagation, application and region

Global Optical Waveguide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Channel Planar

Global Optical Waveguide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Glass Semiconductor Polymer Silicon

Global Optical Waveguide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Propagation Single-Mode Multi-Mode

Global Optical Waveguide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Inspection Devices Tablet PC Aircraft & Automotive Medical Equipment Printers High-Performance Server Super High Vision

Global Optical Waveguide Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Optical Waveguide Market US Canada Latin America Optical Waveguide Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Optical Waveguide Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Optical Waveguide Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Optical Waveguide Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Optical Waveguide Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Optical Waveguide Report:

What will be the market value of the global optical waveguide market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global optical waveguide market?

What are the market drivers of the global optical waveguide market?

What are the key trends in the global optical waveguide market?

Which is the leading region in the global optical waveguide market?

What are the major companies operating in the global optical waveguide market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global optical waveguide market?

