Swim Fins Market to Hit US$ 119.74 Million By 2030 | Updated Research Insights

The global S wim F ins M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Increasing international tourism will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the swim fins market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 119.74 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 95.50 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of swim fins in diving applications, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the swim fins market.

Swim fins are important accessories for swimmers that provide an improved swimming experience by enhancing propulsion while swimming. Swim fins are considered essential accessories for swimmers as they provide a better swimming experience by enhancing propulsion and strengthening leg power. The fins are made of silicone, and they provide durability, flexibility, and comfort for all users.

Global Swim fins Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 119.74 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 2.9% By Type Short Blade Swim Fins, Fitness Swim Fins, Monofins, Breaststroke Swim Fins, and Others By Material Type Plastic, Rubber, Carbon Fiber, and Silicone By Application Training & Fitness, Diving, and Others By Distribution Channel Online (Company-Owned Website, E-commerce), Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, and Others) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Speedo, IST SPORTS CORP., FINIS, INC., Aqua Lung International, Sun Tail Mermaid, LLC., Mahina-Mermaid, Kiefer Aquatics, Adolph Kiefer & Associates LLC, H2Odyssey, TYR SPORT. INC., Mares, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL, Scubapro (Johnson Outdoors), Huish Outdoors, Mad Wave LTD, and Zoggs International.

Global Swim Fins Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the short blade swim fins segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall swim fins market. Short blade swim fins are swim fins that have short, stubby blade. The blade is typically less than 12 inches long. Short blade swim fins are designed to provide a quick and efficient kick, making them ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and other water sports. Owing to the aforementioned advantages of the short blade swim fins, there is a significant segment growth in the swim fins market.

Based on Material Type, the rubber segment accounted for the highest market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the overall swim fins market. Rubber swim fins are well-known for the durability and comfort they provide to users. Furthermore, increasing natural rubber production globally is leading to greater demand for rubber swim fins in the market.

Based on Application, the the diving segment accounted for the highest market share of 52.05% driven by the rising popularity of diving among the population and considering it to be an adventure activity globally.

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share in the swim fins market driven by the easy availability of swim fins in convenience stores, and specialty stores. Moreover, consumers get the chance to personally explore new products introduced into the market by accessing them in the stores so that they can choose wisely.

Based on Region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 35.45% to the market growth, owing to the presence of key players being located in this region. Also, rising numbers of health-conscious people undertaking several physical sports including swimming is driving the growth of the region in the swim fins market.

Competitive Landscape

Speedo, IST SPORTS CORP., and FINIS, INC. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the swim fins market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing international tourism. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, ALWAYTH, Speedo, and BEAMS came together in collaboration for the first time to launch a refreshing Summer 2023 collection. This collaboration is expected to push the boundaries of traditional swimwear design, by offering unique and fashion-forward pieces which are functional and visually appealing.

In May 2023, FINIS, INC. partnered with world champion swimmer Nathan Adrian for a new product, i.e. FINIS Smart Goggle. The FINIS Smart Goggle is a wearable swim goggle with a heads-up display that enables swimmers to see their splits, set times, and rest times.

Key Market Takeaways

North America is expected to reach USD 42.60 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. for the highest market share of 66.55% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the short blade swim fins segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the swim fins market statistics in 2022.

In the context of material type, the rubber segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of swim fins market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diving segment accounted for the highest share contribution of 52.05% to the swim fins market statistics in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the swim fins market statistics in 2022.

Europe is expected to boost the market demand for swim fins due to the increasing adoption of swimming as a recreational and leisure activity in this region.

List of Major Global Swim fins Market:

Speedo

IST SPORTS CORP.

FINIS, INC.

Aqua Lung International

Sun Tail Mermaid, LLC.

Mahina-Mermaid

Kiefer Aquatics

Adolph Kiefer & Associates LLC

H2Odyssey

TYR SPORT. INC.

Mares

BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL

Scubapro (Johnson Outdoors)

Huish Outdoors

Mad Wave LTD

Zoggs International

Global Swim Fins Market Segmentation:

By Type Short Blade Swim Fins Fitness Swim Fins Monofins Breaststroke Swim Fins Others

By Material Type Plastic Rubber Carbon Fiber Silicone



• By Application

Training & Fitness Diving Others

By Distribution Channel Online Company-Owned Website E-commerce Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Departmental Stores Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Swim fins Market Report

What was the market size of the swim fins industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of swim fins was USD 95.50 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the swim fins industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of swim fins will be expected to reach USD 119.74 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the swim fins market? Growing adoption of swimming in the fitness and sports industry is accelerating the demand for swim fins, thereby fueling market growth at the global level.

What is the dominating segment in the swim fins market by application? In 2022, the diving segment accounted for the highest market share of 52.05% in the overall swim fins market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the swim fins market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall swim fins market.



