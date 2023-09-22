Rising Skin Disease Incidence Spurs Demand: Global Leprosy Treatment Market Set to Reach $5 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leprosy Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Class, By Disease Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Leprosy Treatment market is on track to reach USD 5,000.33 million by 2032. The accompanying report offers a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and insights into future growth prospects.

The demand for leprosy treatment is surging, driven by the rising incidence of skin diseases worldwide. Nations such as China and India have witnessed an alarming increase in skin conditions like psoriasis and leprosy, propelling market growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 120 countries have registered cases of leprosy, with over 200,000 new cases reported annually. This underscores the significant burden of skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) affecting hundreds of millions of individuals.

Furthermore, leprosy, classified as an NTD, disproportionately affects marginalized populations in remote rural areas, leading to substantial suffering, stigmatization, and mental distress. High incidence and transmission rates persist in specific regions, with the WHO estimating that around 16 million leprosy cases have been treated in the past two decades. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and NTDs is fueling the demand for leprosy treatment, resulting in market growth over the forecast period.

According to the WHO, the number of individuals requiring interventions for NTDs has decreased by 25% over the last decade, representing a reduction of approximately 80 million people between 2020 and 2021. Additionally, there has been a consistent decline in the disease burden measured in years of life with a disability. Between 2016 and 2019, more than one billion individuals received treatment annually. By the close of 2022, 47 countries had successfully eliminated at least one NTD.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to NTD programs, leading to reduced implementation of community-based interventions, limited access to healthcare facilities, and disruptions in the supply chains for medical supplies. Consequently, the promising trend saw a 34% reduction in NTD treatments between 2019 and 2020.

Leprosy Treatment Market Report Highlights:

Injectable Route of Administration: The injectable route of administration is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, primarily due to dapsone being the preferred first-line drug for leprosy treatment. Anti-tubercular Drugs: Anti-tubercular drugs are poised to capture a substantial market share over the forecast period, with medications like Rifampin addressing both tuberculosis (TB) and leprosy. Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth over the projected period. The rising prevalence of leprosy and government programs supporting treatment initiatives are key drivers of this growth.

Leading global players in the Leprosy Treatment market include Astra Zeneca, Bayer, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer Inc., Systopic Laboratories, Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

The Leprosy Treatment market report is segmented based on drug class, route of administration, disease type, distribution channel, and region:

