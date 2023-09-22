RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-09-22
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,500
Volume sold, SEK mln800 
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids
Average yield3.037 %
Lowest yield3.037 %
Highest accepted yield3.037 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-09-22
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln800 +/- 800
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,400
Volume sold, SEK mln800 
Number of bids25 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.870 %
Lowest yield2.868 %
Highest accepted yield2.870 %
% accepted at highest yield       91.25 


Auction date2023-09-22
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 500
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,385 
Volume sold, SEK mln500 
Number of bids21 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.937 %
Lowest yield2.928 %
Highest accepted yield2.939 %
% accepted at highest yield       70.00 

 

 