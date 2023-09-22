RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-09-22
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|800 +/- 800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,500
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|800
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|3.037 %
|Lowest yield
|3.037 %
|Highest accepted yield
|3.037 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-09-22
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|800 +/- 800
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|800
|Number of bids
|25
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.870 %
|Lowest yield
|2.868 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.870 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|91.25
|Auction date
|2023-09-22
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,385
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|21
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.937 %
|Lowest yield
|2.928 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.939 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|70.00