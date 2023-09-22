Network Security Firewall Market Analysis| Historical and Future Data, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Network Security Firewall Market was valued at US$ 5.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A network security firewall is an important part of a company's cybersecurity infrastructure. It is intended to monitor, filter, and manage incoming and outgoing network traffic based on previously set security policies inside an organization. A firewall's principal function is to operate as a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks, such as the internet, in order to prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and cyberattacks.

With the increase in cyberattacks, organizations are becoming more conscious of the importance of strong security measures. Firewalls are an essential part of any cybersecurity plan. Cyberthreats are always developing, getting more sophisticated and difficult to detect. To address these new problems, firewalls are being modified to offer advanced threat detection and prevention capabilities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global network security firewall market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, type, deployment mode, organization size, business function, industry vertical and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global network security firewall market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global network security firewall market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Network Security Firewall Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of component, the professional services segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. IT is provided by network security specialists and experts to provide secure corporate functions.

On the basis of region, In North America, government and defense are driving the global network security firewall market growth. The region has made significant investments in cyber security solutions to combat smart asset theft and compromises of systems used to monitor and control security systems and the state.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 12.8 billion Growth Rate 13% Key Market Drivers Increasing cybersecurity threats

Shift to remote work and cloud computing

Growth of the Internet of Things Companies Profiled Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cellusys Limited

Openmind Networks

Route Mobile Ltd.

Protectstar Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Forcepoint

IBM Corp.

CrowdSec

Perimeter 81

Zscaler Inc.

Mobileum

Sinch

Nomios USA Inc.

BroadForward BV

F5 Inc.

Mavenir

Oracle Corp.

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

teleSys Software, Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global network security firewall market include,

In September 2022, Netskope launched enhancements to the cloud firewall solution. The company states that the firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) component of its converged SASE platform is designed to help customers simplify operations, prevent threats, and provide consistent firewall coverage worldwide anywhere their users are located.

In August 2022, Comcast Business established a strategic alliance with Fortinet, a pioneer in all-encompassing, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions. With the help of a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement, this partnership will give businesses a fresh set of secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) solutions to assist them in protecting their distributed workforces and increase Comcast Business’s managed services expertise.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global network security firewall market growth include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell Inc., Sophos Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cellusys Limited, Openmind Networks, Route Mobile Ltd., Protectstar Inc., Akamai Technologies, Forcepoint, IBM Corp., CrowdSec, Perimeter 81, Zscaler Inc., Mobileum, Sinch, Nomios USA Inc., BroadForward BV, F5 Inc., Mavenir, Oracle Corp., Syniverse Technologies LLC, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., and teleSys Software, Inc. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global network security firewall market based on component, type, deployment mode, organization size, business function, industry vertical and region

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Solutions SMS Firewall A2P Messaging P2A Messaging Signaling Firewall SS7 Firewall Diameter Firewall GTP Firewall Others (SIP Firewall, etc.) Services Professional Services Managed Services

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Conventional Firewall Intelligent/Smart Firewall

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode On-premises Cloud Public Private Hybrid Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Business Function Packet Filtering Stateful Packet Inspection Next-Generation Firewall Unified Threat Management

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical IT & Telecom Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Oil & Gas Healthcare Government & Defense Retail Manufacturing Energy & Power Logistics Others (Education, etc.)

Global Network Security Firewall Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Network Security FirewallMarket US Canada Latin America Network Security FirewallMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Network Security FirewallMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Network Security FirewallMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Network Security FirewallMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Network Security FirewallMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Network Security Firewall Report:

What will be the market value of the global network security firewall market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global network security firewall market?

What are the market drivers of the global network security firewall market?

What are the key trends in the global network security firewall market?

Which is the leading region in the global network security firewall market?

What are the major companies operating in the global network security firewall market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global network security firewall market?

