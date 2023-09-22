Industrial Brakes Market Size Will Attain USD 1982.64 Million by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 4.53% - Comprehensive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Industrial Brakes Market By Type [Mechanically Applied Brakes, Electrically Applied Brakes, Pneumatically Applied Brakes, Hydraulically Applied Brakes, Spring Brakes, And Drum & Disc Brakes], By Application [Holding Brakes, Emergency Bakes, And Tension Brakes], By End-User [Marine & Shipping, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Entertainments, And Others], And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global industrial brakes market size was valued at around USD 1398.64 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 1982.64 million by 2030.”

Industrial Brakes Market Overview:

Industrial brakes are devices that utilize frictional force for controlling the motion of movable objects in industrial functioning. The structures make available brake solutions in cranes, marine & shipping machines, wind turbines, metals & mining machines, packaging machines, construction machinery, tube machines, and other machines. Industrial brakes can assist in improving the manufacturing capacities of a factory by delivering superior quality goods with minimal human intervention with the implementation of automation technologies.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1398.64 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 1982.64 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.53% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Eaton, Carlisle, AMETEK, Dellner, Altra Industrial Motion, and Magnetek Inc Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global industrial brakes market is growing due to demand from construction, oil & gas, metal & mining, and manufacturing. Rising demand is seen in developing countries like China, India, and South Africa.

Automation's large investments suggest that it will lead to newer and more advanced technology, which will lead to ultramodern equipment and transform manufacturing. Global industrial brakes demand will grow as multiple industries advance.

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” will likely overtake the global market.

Global Industrial Brakes Market: Growth Factors

The evolution of the global industrial brakes market is attributable to the expanding demand of brakes in several sectors such as construction, oil & gas, metal & mining, and manufacturing. This expanded demand can be majorly witnessed across the emerging economies such as China, India, and South Africa.

Economic development, rapid industrialization & urbanization, surging disposable incomes of the people, growing urban population, drastic changes in the needs of people, increased investments toward the manufacturing sector, favorable initiatives & policies undertaken by the governments, and increased need of machinery in various sectors such as agriculture, defense, material handling, & construction are some of the key factors positively affecting the expansion of the global industrial brakes market.

Moreover, to be able to meet the surging requirements for minerals, the developing countries have experienced a notable growth in the investments toward exploration of minerals in the recent times. These economies are implementing numerous methods such as adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and automation to bring down the production costs, labor expenses, and time required for mining projects. As a result, these investments will prove to improve the prospects of the global market for industrial brakes during the near future.

Industrial Brakes Market: Segmentation

The global industrial brakes market has been segregated based on type, application, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is bifurcated into mechanically applied brakes, electrically applied brakes, pneumatically applied brakes, hydraulically applied brakes, spring brakes, and drum & disc brakes. Based on application, the global industrial brakes market is segmented as holding brakes, emergency brakes, and tension brakes. On the basis of end-use, the market is classified into marine & shipping, mining, manufacturing, construction, entertainments, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow drastically in the forecast times. The expansion of the global industrial brakes market share is certain owing to the rapid industrialization, increased adoption of state-of-the-art technologies, and increased manufacturing activities supported by lower production costs across the region.

In the recent past, investments in the production segment were surging for implementing newer technologies such as automation for improving affordability, enhancing the quality of end products, and increased safety.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Industrial Brakes market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Industrial Brakes market include;

Eaton

Carlisle

AMETEK

Dellner

Altra Industrial Motion

Magnetek Inc

The global Industrial Brakes market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Mechanically Applied Brakes

Electrically Applied Brakes

Pneumatically Applied Brakes

Hydraulically Applied Brakes

Spring Brakes

Drum & Disc Brakes

By Application

Holding Brakes

Emergency Brakes

Tension Brakes

By End-User

Marine & Shipping

Mining

Manufacturing

Construction

Entertainments

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industrial Brakes industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industrial Brakes Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industrial Brakes Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Brakes Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Brakes Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

