Global Surimi Market Analysis Report 2023-2032: Growing Adoption and Production of Surimi Driving Asia-Pacific's Market

The global surimi market size is expected to reach USD 10.64 billion by 2032

In today's competitive landscape, industry leaders are implementing various strategic approaches to elevate their businesses, such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

A notable example of this is the collaboration between Pokeworks, a global poke brand, and Aquamar, a prominent North American surimi producer, in June 2022. Their joint effort resulted in the creation of the Limited Time Offer (LTO) Spicy, Crunchy Surimi Bowl, aimed at fostering food innovation. These initiatives by numerous companies are propelling the global surimi market towards growth.

Surimi, a fundamental ingredient in many Asian cuisines, particularly in Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia, is gaining popularity worldwide as Asian cuisine becomes a global favorite. Surimi stands out as a low-fat, high-protein food source enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious options. With the rise in health awareness and the recognition of surimi's benefits, the demand for this versatile ingredient continues to surge.

Renowned for its protein content, low fat and calorie levels, and mild flavor, surimi serves as a viable alternative for individuals with seafood allergies. Often produced from less desirable or lower-commercial-value fish species, surimi production supports sustainability efforts and helps reduce waste in the fishing industry. The growing health consciousness among a vast population has significantly accelerated market growth.

The increasing demand for surimi is driven by its nutritional profile, making it a preferred choice among consumers striving for healthier dietary options. Surimi's omega-3 fatty acids, known for their heart-healthy benefits, brain-enhancing properties, and anti-inflammatory effects, contribute to its rising popularity in the global food market

To leverage the benefits of the surimi, the consumption of surimi is increasing the globe. For example, the consumption of surimi in Japan is around 350,000 MT. As a result, growing consumption of the surimi is helping the market to grow at fastest growth rate.

Surimi Market Report Highlights

Alaska pollock segment is accounting significant share in the global market in 2022 primarily due to its benefits such as nutritious, delicious, and cost effective

Chilled or fresh segment is dominating the global market. This is due to largely used chilled or fresh surimi for various types of food processing

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are the leading segment in the global market which accounted for major revenue share in the 2022, which is accelerated by the huge rising availability of various kinds of surimi in the stores

Asia Pacific held the largest share with major global market by the end of 2022 due to growing adoption and production of surimi in the region

Surimi Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Usage in salads and assorted snacks

Augmenting consumption of fish-based food or sea food

Restraints and Challenges

Increased price of raw materials and end products

