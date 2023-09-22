Havila Kystruten AS: Last day of the subscription period in the subsequent offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Havila Kystruten AS (the "Company") (ticker code: HKY) on 8 September 2023 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 60,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 1.00 per share.

The Subscription Period will expire today, 22 September 2023, at 16:30 hours (CEST).

Correctly completed subscription forms must be received by one of the Managers (as defined below) or, in the case of online subscriptions, be registered by the expiry of the Subscription Period. Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Further information about the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures is included in the National Prospectus prepared in respect of the Subsequent Offering, which is made available electronically at the websites of the Managers.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wikborg Rein is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

Contacts:

Chief executive officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706



