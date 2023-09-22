Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2030: Cloud Computing, IoT, and Wearable Devices Drive Optical Networking

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market by Component, Technology, Data Rate, Application, Vertical - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 33.27 billion in 2022, USD 38.48 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.78% to reach USD 107.46 billion by 2030.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Optical Communication and networking Equipment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Components, the market is studied across Optical Amplifiers, Optical Circulators, Optical Fibers, Optical Splitters, Optical Switches, and Optical Transceivers. The Optical Amplifiers is further studied across Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers, Fiber Raman Amplifiers, and Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers. The Optical Fibers is further studied across Multi-Mode Fibers and Single-Mode Fibers. The Optical Transceivers is further studied across CFP, CFP2, & CFP4, CXP, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP14, & QSFP28, SFF & SFP, SFP+ & SFP28, and XFP. The Optical Amplifiers is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across CWDM, DWDM, Fiber Channel, Sonet or SDH, and WDM. The Sonet or SDH is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Data Rate, the market is studied across Greater Than 100 Gbps, Greater Than 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps, and Up to 40 Gbps. The Up to 40 Gbps is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Data Center, Enterprise, and Telecom. Telecom is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Vertical, the market is studied across BFSI, Cloud, Energy & Utilities, Government, and Healthcare. Energy & Utilities is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $107.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of data centers globally

Growing utilization of cloud-based services and virtualization

Accelerating technological advances and the advent of Industry 4.0

Restraints

Capital intensive initial investment and high network complexity

Opportunities

Capital intensive initial investment and high network complexity

Rising use of technologies such as cloud computing, wearable devices, and IoT

Challenges

Lack of standard guidelines and reduced trained expertise

Competitive Portfolio

Adtran, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

ALE USA Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

ZTE Corporation





