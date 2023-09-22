Unlocking Growth Potential: A Comprehensive Analysis of the $13.4 Billion US Self-Improvement Market, Including Market Segments, Trends, and Top Motivational Speakers

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Market for Self-Improvement Products & Services" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The self-improvement or personal growth market is a dynamic industry that focuses on programs and products aimed at enhancing various aspects of individuals' lives, including physical, mental, financial, and spiritual well-being.

This market experienced a modest downturn of approximately 7% in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. However, it has since recovered and is currently robust, with operations returning to normal and a growing emphasis on virtual delivery of services.

Here are some key insights and components of this comprehensive market analysis:

Market Size and Growth : The self-improvement market is estimated to be worth $13.4 billion. The report provides a detailed breakdown of market segments, including books, audiobooks, infomercials, motivational speakers, public seminars, workshops, holistic institutes, personal coaching, weight loss programs, apps, internet courses, and training organizations.

: The self-improvement market is estimated to be worth $13.4 billion. The report provides a detailed breakdown of market segments, including books, audiobooks, infomercials, motivational speakers, public seminars, workshops, holistic institutes, personal coaching, weight loss programs, apps, internet courses, and training organizations. Market Segments : The analysis covers various market segments, including weight loss/exercise, business/sales skills, business opportunities/investing, improving relationships, and general motivation. It examines the impact of the pandemic on each of these segments.

: The analysis covers various market segments, including weight loss/exercise, business/sales skills, business opportunities/investing, improving relationships, and general motivation. It examines the impact of the pandemic on each of these segments. Delivery Methods : The study explores the shift toward internet-based delivery of self-improvement content, reflecting the growing trend of virtual learning and coaching.

: The study explores the shift toward internet-based delivery of self-improvement content, reflecting the growing trend of virtual learning and coaching. Customer Demographics : It provides insights into the demographics of consumers who engage with self-improvement programs and products.

: It provides insights into the demographics of consumers who engage with self-improvement programs and products. Top Motivational Speakers : The report profiles 15 top motivational speakers, including well-known figures like Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Robert Kiyosaki, Tim Ferriss, and others. It offers information about their activities, products, and revenues.

: The report profiles 15 top motivational speakers, including well-known figures like Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Robert Kiyosaki, Tim Ferriss, and others. It offers information about their activities, products, and revenues. Infomercials : A list of the top 100 infomercials in the self-improvement market is included.

: A list of the top 100 infomercials in the self-improvement market is included. Profiles of Organizations : The report profiles various organizations and companies involved in the self-improvement industry, including Nightingale-Conant, Hay House, Landmark Worldwide, Skillpath, National Seminars Group, Fred Pryor/CareerTrack, Selfgrowth.com, Toastmasters, Dale Carnegie Associates, Franklin-Covey, Sandler Training, Omega Institute, Holistic Institutes, Robbins Research, The Chopra Center, Noom, Headspace, Calm, and internet program experts.

: The report profiles various organizations and companies involved in the self-improvement industry, including Nightingale-Conant, Hay House, Landmark Worldwide, Skillpath, National Seminars Group, Fred Pryor/CareerTrack, Selfgrowth.com, Toastmasters, Dale Carnegie Associates, Franklin-Covey, Sandler Training, Omega Institute, Holistic Institutes, Robbins Research, The Chopra Center, Noom, Headspace, Calm, and internet program experts. Market Trends : It highlights the latest trends in the self-improvement market and discusses the effects of the pandemic on the industry.

: It highlights the latest trends in the self-improvement market and discusses the effects of the pandemic on the industry. Market Outlook: The report provides forecasts for market growth from 2003 to 2027.

This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights into the self-improvement market, helping businesses and individuals understand the current landscape and future prospects of the industry. It serves as a valuable resource for industry professionals, researchers, and anyone interested in personal growth and development.







Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of ALL chapters - Discussion of market nature & definition, characteristics, major developments of past two years, avg. customer profile, why demand exists for programs, customer demographic profile.

Findings of interviews with market insiders: technology trends, marketing methods.

Changing of the guard: older gurus retiring and dying, who will replace them?

Effects of the pandemic: How the market pivoted to virtual delivery of services, recovery

Trends: focus on mean, Millennials, apps emergence, shortage of female experts, Internet's larger role

Market Size & Growth, Segments: Table/Discussion of total market size, growth rates, outlook (2003-2020, 2021 & 2025 forecasts), estd. $ size of major segments BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: Infomercials, motivational speakers, seminars, holistic institutes, self-improvement books, audiobooks, personal coaching, weight loss programs

Market Segment Outlooks & Status Reports: discussion of mkt size/growth and characteristics/trends for: Infomercials (retail sales by topic), Motivational speakers mkt., \ Personal coaching market, Holistic institutes & training organizations, self-improvement books mkt.

Audiobooks mkt., public seminars, Weight loss programs.

Status report of the U.S. Weight Loss Industry ($ size 2002-2022, performance of commercial vs. medical diet programs 2019-2023. 2023 diet season, 2027 F, industry reset to Rx obesity drugs, trends, dieter demographics/number, growth of commercial programs vs. medical programs.

The Motivational Speakers Market

Discussion of number of professional speakers in the U.S., avg. earnings, estimated income for the top 17 speakers (table) - from speaking engagements, books, consulting, training, list of top speakers' bureaus, how speakers operate

Effects of the pandemic, how speakers shifted to virtual services, effect on earnings

Industry trends: what clients want, services mix is changing, more coaching

Demand factors: what meeting planners want

Industry size/growth: 2020, 2023 & 2027 growth forecasts

"State of the Speaking Industry: 2022, 2023 Report" - major findings, industry metrics

NSA discussion of industry trends, speaker demographic profile

Avg./high yearly earnings of motivational speakers, % from products/speaking/other services

Overview/size of corporate training market

In-depth profiles of top self-improvement experts/celebrities - descriptions of their organizations, biographies, revenue estimates/actual when available, products/services offered, books authored, speaking fees, consulting, specialties, headquarters address, websites, for: Anthony Robbins, Oprah Winfrey, Joel Osteen, Eckhart Tolle, Deepak Chopra, Suze Orman, Brendon Burchard, Brian Tracy, Tim Ferriss, Dr. Phil McGraw, Robert Kiyosaki, John Maxwell, Dave Ramsey, Gary Vaynerchuck, Malcomb Gladwell.

The Personal Coaching Market

Definition & summary of the market, number of active coaches in U.S., worldwide, coaching specialties, differences between coaching and consulting, corporate vs. personal coaching, most common myths about coaching, phone coaching

Status report of the market, topics in demand, corporate vs. consumer customers

Findings of interview with ICF President: mkt. trends, growth, outlook, status

The market's major trade groups and periodicals (address list)

Coaching metrics: Avg. annual earnings, fees, no. of clients, outlook, extensive operating ratios

2023 ICF Global Coaching Study - Major Findings, PricewaterhouseCoopers Survey findings, consumer attitudes & awareness of coaching services, extensive metrics, no. of coaches and earnings by region, client profile, coach demographics, etc.

Results of 2020 ICF consumer awareness study, why people use coaches, why they don't, their objectives, by sex, age

Profile of coaching users, by generation

Market $ size and projected growth, 2008-2019, 2020, 2021-2023, 2027 estimates & forecasts -

List of major coaching periodicals.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwwy37

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.