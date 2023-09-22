Global Automotive Slack Adjuster Market 2023-2027: Revving Up Road Safety - Automotive Slack Adjuster Market Set to Surge Amidst Growing Emphasis on Safe Braking Systems

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Slack Adjuster Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the automotive slack adjuster market provides valuable insights into this industry's growth and trends. Here are some key points from the report:

Market Growth Forecast:

The automotive slack adjuster market is expected to grow by USD 639.33 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% during this period.

Market Drivers:

Rising Emphasis on Road Safety: The growing emphasis on road safety and the need to reduce accidents are significant drivers for this market. Slack adjusters play a crucial role in maintaining the proper functioning of a vehicle's braking system, contributing to road safety.

Market Segmentation:

The automotive slack adjuster market is segmented by type into automatic slack adjusters and manual slack adjusters.

It is also segmented by vehicle type into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars.

Trends Driving Market Growth:

Integration of Advanced Safety Technologies: The integration of advanced safety technologies in passenger vehicles to achieve higher safety ratings is identified as a prime trend driving market growth.

Vendor Analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of several leading vendors in the automotive slack adjuster market.

Notable companies in the market include Accuride Corp., Cummins Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, SAF HOLLAND SE, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.

Competitive Portfolio

Accuride Corp.

Alon Automotive SL

Aydinsan

Cummins Inc.

EnPro Industries Inc.

Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH + Co. KG

Knorr-Bremse AG

Longzhong Holding Group Co. Ltd.

MarkLines Co Ltd.

MEI Brakes Ltd.

Ningbo Heli Brake Systems Co Ltd.

SAF HOLLAND SE

TSE Brakes Inc.

Wabtec Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Zhejiang Aodi Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Lujie Machinery Co Ltd.

ZHEJIANG ROADAGE MACHINERY CO. LTD.

Zhejiang VIE Science and Technology

Zhejiang VOB Technology Co Ltd.





