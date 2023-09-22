Skin Health Foods Global Market 2023-2027: Healthy Skin, Healthy You - Skin Health Foods Market Set to Surpass $2 Billion in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Health Foods Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin health foods market is on a growth trajectory, with expectations to increase from $1.91 billion in 2022 to $2.05 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching $2.66 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Key drivers of this growth include product innovation and the prevalence of allergic diseases.

The skin health foods market encompasses products made from sources such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fish, all of which contribute to healthy skin. These products are available in various forms, including fresh, frozen, canned, and packaged foods. The market's value includes related services offered by manufacturers.

Key Market Trends:

Product Innovation: Leading companies in the skin health foods market are focusing on developing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge. For example, Plix Life introduced a 100% plant-based snackable functional food with skin health benefits, containing antioxidants, aloe vera extract, and amino acids.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominance: North America held the largest share of the skin health foods market in 2022.

Market Segmentation:

Skin health foods are categorized by indications, including anti-aging, addressing skin conditions, and anti-allergy.

Sources of skin health foods include fatty fish, avocados, walnuts, sunflower seeds, sweet potatoes, and more.

Consumer types include adults, elderly individuals, and other consumers.

Distribution channels encompass direct sales and indirect channels.

Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for skin health foods? How does the market relate to the overall economy and demography? What forces will shape the market's future? How have global events like the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 affected the market? What are the key trends and drivers in the skin health foods market?

The skin health foods market is poised for growth, driven by innovative product offerings and a rising prevalence of allergic diseases. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, opportunities in this market are expected to expand. Companies operating in the skin health foods industry should monitor these trends closely and consider strategic investments to capitalize on growing market demand.

Major Players in the Skin Health Foods market are

Nestle S.A.

BASF SE

Danone S.A.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Amway

Arla Foods Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

General Mills

Ingredion Incorporated

Kemin Industries Inc.





