Global Spine Biologics Market 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: A Key Driver for the Spine Biologics Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spine Biologics Market by Product (Bone Graft Substitutes, Cell-Base Matrix, Spinal Allografts), Application (Non-Fusion, Spinal Fusion), End-user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Spine Biologics Market size was estimated at USD 2.86 billion in 2022, USD 3.00 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.21% to reach USD 4.30 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Spine Biologics Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Bone Graft Substitutes, Cell-Base Matrix, and Spinal Allografts. The Bone Graft Substitutes are further studied across Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and Synthetic Bone Grafts. The Spinal Allografts are further studied across Demineralized Bone Matrix and Machined Bones Allograft. The Spinal Allografts are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Non-Fusion and Spinal Fusion. The Non-Fusion is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals. The Hospital is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spine Biologics Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Spine Biologics Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Spine Biologics Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spine Biologics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spine Biologics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Spine Biologics Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Spine Biologics Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand and preference for minimally invasive procedures

Rising incidence of degenerative spine disorders and rise in treatment rates

Proliferation in advancements in bone grafting procedures

Restraints

High cost of treatment

Opportunities

Ongoing advancements in biomaterials improving the treatment of spine disorders

Government funding to expand spine biologics research

Challenges

Issues related to product recalls

Competitive Portfolio

Alphatec Spine, Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Aziyo Biologics

Baxter International Inc.

Biomatlante SAS

Bone Biologics Corp.

Camber Spine Technologies, LLC

Cerapedics, Inc

ChoiceSpine LLC

CoreLink, LLC by ZAVATION

Globus Medical, Inc.

Induce Biologics USA Inc.

Innovasis, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

InVivo Therapeutics Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kuros Biosciences A.G.

Life Spine, Inc.

LifeNet Health

Medtronic PLC

MTF Biologics

ORHub Inc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Spinal Elements, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Tyber Medical LLC

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th5wb8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment