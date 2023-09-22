Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 September 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2023

Effective from 1 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.1380% pa

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.7480% pa

DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.4380% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

