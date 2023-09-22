Exploring Factors Shaping Growth in the Global Rooftop Solar PV Installation Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market Report - Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new report on the Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market offers a comprehensive analysis of this dynamic industry, providing deep insights into its current state and future prospects.

The report meticulously examines the drivers, restraints, regional trends, and factors influencing demand and growth in the global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market.

In-Depth Market Analysis:

This report goes beyond surface-level assessments to provide a holistic view of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market. It covers critical aspects such as market opportunities, trends, developments, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. The report also explores important commercial developments, competitive landscapes, market share of key players, and regions and segments poised for rapid growth.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Drivers & Restraints: The report dissects the major forces driving market growth and those acting as constraints. Each factor is meticulously analyzed, supported by qualitative information and data. The report assesses the short-term, medium-term, and long-term impact of each factor using visual communication through Harvey balls, serving as a guide for understanding the degree of impact.

Market Analysis: This section offers an overview of the market, latest updates, crucial commercial developments, structural trends, and government policies and regulations. It also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand.

Market Size and Demand Forecast: The report provides the Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market's size and demand forecast until 2027, including year-on-year (YoY) growth rates and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

Industry Analysis: A detailed examination of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry's supply chain, structure, and participants is conducted using Porter's five forces framework. The report evaluates the industry's competitive landscape and profitability.

Market Segmentation & Forecast: The Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Market is dissected into various segments, with each segment receiving a detailed summary of the current scenario, recent developments, and market outlook. Market size, demand forecasts, and drivers and barriers for individual segments are also provided.

Regional Market Analysis: The report covers profiles of major countries across the world. Each country's analysis includes the current market scenario, market drivers, government policies & regulations, and market outlook. Market size, demand forecasts, and growth rates are presented for all regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Notable Countries Covered Under Each Region:

North America - United States, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America

Europe - Germany, France, United Kingdom (UK), Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC

Rest of the world - Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, and other countries

Key Company Profiles: The report presents detailed profiles of key companies in the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation industry. Each company profile includes an overview of the company, its relevant products and services, financial overview, and recent developments.

Competitive Landscape: The study provides a comprehensive list of notable companies in the market, including details on mergers and acquisitions (M&As), joint ventures (JVs), partnerships, collaborations, and other business agreements. The report also delves into the strategies adopted by leading players in the industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar Co. Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd.

Risen Energy Co. Ltd

Astronergy (Ching Group Co. Ltd.)

First Solar Inc.

Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Tata Power Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Adani Solar

