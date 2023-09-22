Global PPG Biosensors Market 2023-2030: Rising Cardiovascular Disorders Drive Demand for PPG Biosensors: Insights from Ams-OSRAM, Fitbit and Analog Devices

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PPG Biosensors Market by Product, Application, Distribution, End Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PPG Biosensors Market size was estimated at USD 567.40 million in 2022, USD 641.71 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.23% to reach USD 1,533.36 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global PPG Biosensors Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Pulse Oximeters, Smart Watches, and Smart Wristbands. The Smart Watches commanded the largest market share of 42.60% in 2022, followed by Pulse Oximeters.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Blood Pressure, Blood-oxygen Saturation, and Heart Rate Monitoring. Heart Rate Monitoring commanded the largest market share of 42.11% in 2022, followed by Blood-oxygen Saturation.

Based on Distribution, the market is studied across Consumer Electronic Stores, E-commerce, and Retail Pharmacies. The Consumer Electronic Stores commanded the largest market share of 58.01% in 2022, followed by E-commerce.

Based on End Use, the market is studied across Clinical and Individual. The Individual commanded the largest market share of 59.92% in 2022, followed by Clinical.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 34.64% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Devices Among Patients

Increased Demand for Smart Wearables Integrated with PPG Biosensors Used to Measure Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen Saturation, and Blood Pressure

Restraints

Technical Limitation and Inaccuracy Issues Related to PPG Biosensors

Opportunities

Innovative Development in PPG biosensors

Increasing Potential of PPG Biometric Sensors in Hearing Aids

Challenges

Alternative ECG Biosensor Technology

Ams-OSRAM AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Empatica Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MediaTek Inc.

MedNet GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Reveal Biosensors, Inc.

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

Siemens Healthcare AG

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valencell, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.





