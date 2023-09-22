ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Late Breaker Abstract on Eblasakimab Phase 2b Results as Oral Presentation and Three Additional Abstracts at 32nd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that four abstracts on eblasakimab and farudodstat have been accepted for e-poster and oral presentations at the 32nd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), taking place from October 11 to 14, 2023, in Berlin, Germany, at the Messe Congress Centre.



32nd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress presentation details

Abstract 1 (late-breaker) : Results from TREK-AD: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b study of eblasakimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (Abstract ID 6703)

Presentation date and time: Friday, October 13, 2023, 14:45 – 15:00 CEST

Location: Hall B



Abstract 2: Downstream effects of IL-13Rα1 blockade on Th2-driven inflammation and Th1 immune axis activation in atopic dermatitis (Presentation ID FC06.3)

Presentation date and time: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:35 – 10:45 CEST

Location: Room M1 +2



Abstract 3: Neuromodulation beyond itch is blocked by targeting IL-13Rα1 with eblasakimab (Poster ID P0348)

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:00 CEST

Location: E-poster hall



Abstract 4: Exploring the therapeutic potential of DHODH inhibitor farudodstat for alopecia areata treatment in a novel ex vivo model of human hair follicle immune privilege collapse (Presentation ID FC01.6)

Presentation date and time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:20 – 09:30 CEST

Location: Room M1 +2

The posters will be available to view online in the Publications section of ASLAN’s website following presentation.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in AD. Positive results from the Phase 2b TREK-AD study in moderate-to-severe AD support eblasakimab as the first biologic in AD to deliver a monthly dosing regimen from initiation without compromising on efficacy, with preparations for Phase 3 underway. ASLAN is also investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial TREK-DX.

About farudodstat

Farudodstat is a potent, oral dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that suppresses immune cell proliferation and IFN-γ secretion by blocking de novo production of pyrimidines required for DNA replication. Compared to first-generation DHODH inhibitors, farudodstat has been shown to be approximately 30 times more potent in its inhibition of DHODH and T cell activity, and has demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile. ASLAN has generated data showing that farudodstat can potentially protect against the loss of immune privilege in hair follicles, supporting its potential as a first-in-class treatment option for alopecia areata (AA). A Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in AA is currently underway with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has recently reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

