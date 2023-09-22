Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 09/27/202309/27/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,4012,206
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.400/8.92081.010/2.720
Total Number of Bids Received 2326
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,1516,771
Total Number of Successful Bids 1311
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1311
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.400/8.92081.010/2.720
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.550/8.86081.450/2.676
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.400/8.92081.010/2.720
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.444/8.90081.169/2.704
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.550/8.86081.450/2.676
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.207/9.00079.753/2.850
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.361/8.94080.818/2.740
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.153.07