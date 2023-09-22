|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|09/27/2023
|09/27/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,401
|2,206
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.400
|/
|8.920
|81.010
|/
|2.720
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,151
|6,771
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.400
|/
|8.920
|81.010
|/
|2.720
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.550
|/
|8.860
|81.450
|/
|2.676
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.400
|/
|8.920
|81.010
|/
|2.720
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.444
|/
|8.900
|81.169
|/
|2.704
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.550
|/
|8.860
|81.450
|/
|2.676
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.207
|/
|9.000
|79.753
|/
|2.850
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.361
|/
|8.940
|80.818
|/
|2.740
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.15
|3.07
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
