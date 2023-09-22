Air Traffic Control Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Application (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation), by Type (Communication Equipment, Navigation Equipment, Surveillance Equipment), by Communication (VHF/UHF/HF Radios, Data Communication Systems, Voice Communication Control Systems (VCCS), Emergency Communication Systems), by Navigation (Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), Very High-Frequency Omnidirectional Range (VOR), Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)), by Surveillance (Radar Systems, Multilateration Systems, ADS-B Surveillance Systems, Wide Area Multilateration (WAM) Systems, Surface Movement Radar (SMR), Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS) Systems) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global air traffic control equipment market was valued at US$9,293.5 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Global Air Travel Expansion: Regional Growth

Air travel expansion is not limited to developed regions but extends to emerging economies as well. Rapid economic growth and a growing middle-class population in developing countries have led to increased demand for air travel. As a result, new airports and airspace regions are being established, creating opportunities for the air traffic control equipment market. The need for modernized systems and infrastructure is essential to accommodate the growing demand for air travel, ensure safety, and support efficient aviation operations in these emerging markets.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Air Traffic Control Equipment Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the air traffic control equipment market, stemming from the broader disruptions faced by the aviation industry as a whole. The sudden and unprecedented drop in demand for passenger air transport, coupled with containment measures, has created a dire situation for both the air transport sector and the larger aviation industry, which encompasses airports and aircraft manufacturing. This crisis has brought about threats to the viability of numerous firms within these sectors, with substantial implications for employment and economic stability.

The pandemic-induced challenges have led governments to intervene with a range of support measures, such as loans, loan guarantees, wage subsidies, and equity injections, in a bid to mitigate the severe impacts on the aviation industry. However, the implementation of these support measures has raised concerns about competition and the effective allocation of public resources. Striking a balance between providing necessary support and avoiding undue distortions of competition has become a crucial consideration.

To chart a sustainable path forward for the aviation industry, government policies need to encompass a sector-wide perspective while ensuring healthy competition. It is imperative for support measures not to favour specific firms over others in the aviation industry. The changing nature of demand and potential structural shifts in the industry necessitate efforts to encourage restructuring and allow non-viable firms to exit while protecting the interests of displaced workers.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Airlines Are Investing in Modern Fleets Equipped with Advanced Avionics and Navigation Systems

To accommodate these new-generation aircraft and harness their capabilities, air traffic control equipment must also be updated. Modern control systems can provide more accurate tracking, data sharing, and communication capabilities to seamlessly integrate advanced aircraft into existing airspace. This alignment between aircraft technology and air traffic control equipment ensures safe and efficient operations while maximizing the benefits of advanced aircraft, such as fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, further driving the demand for upgraded equipment.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Can Contribute Significantly in Carbon Emissions

Environmental concerns, including reducing carbon emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency, are pressing issues for the aviation industry. Air traffic control equipment can contribute significantly to these goals by optimizing flight paths, reducing holding patterns, and enabling more direct routes. These improvements not only reduce the environmental footprint of aviation but also lead to cost savings for airlines. Air traffic control equipment helps airlines minimize fuel consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and meet environmental regulations, making it a driver for the adoption of advanced equipment in the pursuit of a more sustainable aviation industry.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Need for Enhanced Safety and Security Measures

The aviation industry's vulnerability to potential terrorist attacks and security threats has heightened the urgency for advanced safety and security measures within air traffic control systems. In response to these evolving challenges, there is a pressing demand for air traffic control equipment that can offer innovative safety and security features. Manufacturers operating in this sector have a unique opportunity to develop and offer solutions that not only improve the efficiency of air traffic management but also bolster the industry's resilience against security risks. Technologies such as advanced surveillance systems, real-time threat detection algorithms, and secure communication protocols will play a pivotal role in addressing these concerns, presenting a promising avenue for growth and innovation in the air traffic control equipment market.

Developing New Training Programs for Air Traffic Controllers

As air traffic control systems become increasingly sophisticated, the skillset of air traffic controllers must evolve in tandem. This necessitates the development of new and comprehensive training programs that equip controllers with the knowledge and competencies needed to operate advanced systems effectively. Manufacturers and industry stakeholders can play a crucial role in collaborating with training institutions to design curricula that incorporate the latest technological advancements and operational best practices. By investing in the education and training of air traffic controllers, the industry can ensure the seamless integration of new equipment, maximize system performance, and maintain the highest standards of safety and efficiency in air travel operations. This focus on education and skill development will contribute to the overall success of the air traffic control equipment market.

For instance, On 13 July 2023, the shortage of air traffic controllers is creating opportunities for aspiring students to train at Vaughn College in Queens, New York. The ongoing shortage of controllers in the New York area, including critical facilities like New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), has prompted the need for more professionals.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the air traffic control equipment market are Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems (ACSS), Elbit Systems Ltd, Indra Navia AS, Indra Sistemas, S.A, L3Harris Technologies Inc , NATS Holdings Limited, Precise Flight, Inc., RADA Electronic Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, SITA, Teledyne Controls, Thales Group, Unisys Corporation, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

12 July 2023, Thales starts in exclusive agreement to buy Cobham Aerospace Communications ("AeroComms"), a top provider of sophisticated, ultra-reliable, revolutionary safety cockpit communication systems, for USD 1.1 billion.

03 May 2023, With the opening of its subsidiary in the USA, INDRA Air Traffic Inc., INDRA consolidates its global leadership in air traffic management (ATM). Indra is getting a firm presence in the US after purchasing the air traffic business line of Selex ES. Here, it will use its extensive advanced range of products and services and its 40 years of experience to support the rejuvenation of the air infrastructure.

