蜗牛游戏宣布推出ARKade Ambassador 活动

加州卡尔弗城, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 蜗牛游戏公司（纳斯达克代码：SNAL）（“蜗牛游戏”或“公司”），一家全球领先的独立互动数字娱乐开发商和出版商，今日宣布与其合作伙伴 Noiz 和 Studio Wildcard 共同推出ARKade Ambassador 活动 （简称“活动”）。 该限时活动将持续至年底，预注册将于9月21日开始。

ARKade Ambassador活动是为配合即将发布的ARK：Survival Ascended而设计的，网红和游戏主播提供独特的参与体验。参与者可以通过参与特定活动来获得早期游戏代码以及数字票，然后兑换定制奖励，包括但不限于定制的ARK商品、直播媒体设备和电脑组件。此外，每位参与者都将自动参加盛大的赠品和抽奖活动。有关活动的详细信息，请访问 ARKade 官方网站 。

蜗牛游戏首席执行官Jim Tsai评论道： “将经典的游乐场街机概念重塑为ARKade提供了一种与玩家社区建立联系的新颖方式。我们期望这一举措能够提高ARK：Survival Ascended的知名度，同时让内容创作者能够具备素材制作独特的内容并提高玩家参与度。我们将一如既往地致力于探索新的战略，提升玩家参与度，提供无与伦比的游戏体验。”

关于蜗牛游戏

蜗牛游戏 是全球领先独立开发商和出版商，为世界各地的消费者提供互动数字娱乐，并拥有为各种平台（包括游戏机、电脑和移动设备）设计的高质游戏。

