The Harbourfront Group Announces Julie Smulders’ Appointment to Chief Operating Officer of Willoughby Asset Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the Harbourfront Group of companies (“the Group,” which includes Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc.,) today announced the appointment of Julie Smulders as Chief Operating Officer of Willoughby Asset Management Inc. (“Willoughby”), the Investment Fund Manager member of the Group.



“Julie Smulders is a strong executive in Canada’s asset management space with extensive experience in investment operations at financial institutions,” says Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Harbourfront Group.

Previously, Smulders played an instrumental role in the development of the Group’s fund operations in her role with Willoughby as Director, Fund Operations. As Chief Operating Officer of Willoughby, Smulders will focus on the operational framework, including fund operations, fund accounting, and overall process improvements.

“Willoughby has experienced remarkable growth within the last 12 months,” says Smulders. “I’m most excited about Willoughby’s suite of private investments and thrilled to continue bringing strong investment options with stable return potential to our retail clients.”

This announcement follows recent news of Leonard Trigg’s promotion to Willoughby Asset Management’s President, supporting the Group’s continued growth.

About Willoughby Asset Management Inc.

Willoughby Asset Management Inc. is a registered Investment Fund Manager based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Willoughby Asset Management Inc. provides a wide range of unique product offerings. Learn more: www.willoughbyasset.com.

About the Harbourfront Wealth Management Group

Founded in 2013, Harbourfront is an independent wealth management and planning advisory group headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has a rapidly growing network of 30 branches across Canada. The Harbourfront Group includes a registered Securities Dealer/Investment Advisory firm servicing established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an Investment Fund Manager that specializes in managing sub-advised alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Learn more: www.harbourfrontwealth.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Magee, Communications Director

Harbourfront Wealth Management

amagee@harbourfrontwealth.com

778-200-5179