An Unforgettable Evening at Westmount Public Library Draws Rave Reviews

The evening was a blend of information, interaction, and insight, as evidenced by one attendee's remark: "This event exceeded all expectations. The audience asked questions for over an hour, and they were extremely engaged." Another highlighted the passion and expertise of the speakers, noting, "Excellent presentation, excellent speakers, lots of great information."

Notably, the event catered to the holistic health of the participants, as reflected in the offered cirrhosis test and the emphasis on a healthier lifestyle.

An estimated 30% of Canadians have NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), and 25% may progress to NASH, and the advanced stages of liver disease. The importance of the topic, notably fatty liver, was underscored by numerous participants, with many calling for greater public awareness. "Very interesting and informative session, this information needs to be shared with the public!" said one. Others were keen on seeing more such events in the future, "Increase this type of presentations & awareness."

Kicking off the evening, the President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance delved into the vital role of the patient's perspective, underscoring the significance of patient advocacy and voice. The evening's discourse was further enriched by Dr. Sahar Saeed, an esteemed Epidemiologist, who illuminated attendees with insights on the liver, type-2 diabetes, obesity, metabolic health, and invaluable healthy eating guidelines. Adding depth to the discussion, Dr. Giada Sebastiani, a renowned Professor and Hepatologist, offered a comprehensive overview of Fatty Liver Disease, elucidating its diagnosis and treatment methodologies.



Among the event's many highlights, was a liver health screening opportunity, courtesy of KNS Canada. Attendees had the chance to use a state-of-the-art device known as a Fibroscan, a pioneering instrument that assesses liver elasticity. This unique offer added significant value to the evening, emphasizing the importance of early detection and proactive health management.

The evening ended with a resonant theme — the need for more empowerment and knowledge about individual health, which transcends the boundaries of language, age, and culture. As one participant aptly put it, "Knowledge is power for consumers."

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended and shared their feedback. We look forward to more enlightening events and discussions in the future.

About Fatty Liver Alliance

The Fatty Liver Alliance (796904704RR0001) is a not-for-profit, national Canadian charity focused on advancing research and education concerning liver health, working collaboratively with the Canadian NASH Network (CanNASH). Donations can be made at fattyliver.ca/donations. The website is www.fattyliver.ca

About CIHR

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is Canada's federal funding agency for health research. Composed of 13 Institutes, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.

About Westmount Public Library: The mission of the Westmount Public Library is to enrich the community by providing a welcoming environment in which to read, learn and discover.

