Global Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market Research Report 2023-2028: Collaborative Robots Set for Remarkable Growth in Industrial Automation

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market by Type (Controller, Integrator, & Software), Industrial (Articulated, COBOT, SCARA, Cartesian), Service (AGV, AMR, Medical), Software (Predictive Maintenance) Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global robot controller, integrator, and software market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for industrial automation and technological advancements in electrical and electronics, automotive and e-commerce, and logistics industries are driving the growth of the robot controller, integrator, and software market. The rising collaboration between robot manufacturers and integrators owing to the need to integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT capabilities into robotic systems to amplify their capabilities require advanced robot controller, integrator, and software.
Recognition software segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The recognition software segment is expected to account largest market share in the robot controller, integrator, and software market. Recognition software in robotics serves a crucial need by enabling robots to perceive and interpret their environment, objects, and even humans. This technology, which includes image and video processing, machine learning, and computer vision algorithms, equips robots with the ability to recognize patterns, shapes, colors, textures, and even complex objects. This recognition capability allows robots to navigate their surroundings, identify objects for manipulation, interact with humans, and perform tasks with more autonomy and accuracy. In manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries, recognition software enables robots to sort items, pick and place objects, assist in surgeries, and engage in collaborative tasks with human workers.
Collaborative robots from the industrial segment are projected to have the highest growth rate in the robot controller, integrator, and software market.
Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies are driving the ongoing development of collaborative robots. These advancements enable cobots to become more intelligent, adaptable, and skilled in handling complex tasks. As industries increasingly seek flexible automation solutions, cobots are set to revolutionize work environments, shaping the future of work and enhancing overall productivity and efficiency. These trends are fueling the demand for cobots in the robot controller, integrator, and software market.
China is projected to dominate in the Asia Pacific region for robot controller, integrator, and software market.
Due to several factors, China has the largest market share in the robot controller, integrator, and software market. China has established itself as a global manufacturing hub known for its cost-effective production capabilities and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure. According to the International Federation of Robotics, China's substantial investments in industrial robotics have led to the country surpassing the United States in terms of robot density for the first time. China's manufacturing expertise and economies of scale enable competitive pricing and high-volume production, attracting domestic and international customers.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|218
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$12.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Premium Insights
- Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries to Fuel Demand for Robot Controllers, Integrators, and Software in Coming Years
- Controllers Captured Largest Market Size in 2022
- Service Robots to Exhibit Highest CAGR in 2028
- Electrical & Electronics Vertical and Asia-Pacific to be Largest Stakeholders in Market in 2023
- India to Register Highest CAGR During 2023-2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of Automation in Various Industries
- Rising Deployment of Robots by Electronic Companies to Ensure Precision and Accuracy
- Ongoing Advancements in Robotics Technology
- Widespread Labor Shortages and Rising Labor Costs
- Emergence of Collaborative and Industrial Robots
Restraints
- Interoperability Issues Requirement for Highly Trained and Skilled Workforce
Opportunities
- Increasing Investments by Governments in AI and Robotics
- Rising Use of Robots to Ensure Environmental Sustainability
- Thriving E-Commerce and Logistics Sector
Challenges
- High Costs Associated with the Integration of Robots
- Compatibility Issues Witnessed by End-users Due to Diversity in Robotic Standards
