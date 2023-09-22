Global Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market Research Report 2023-2028: Collaborative Robots Set for Remarkable Growth in Industrial Automation

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Controller, Integrator and Software Market by Type (Controller, Integrator, & Software), Industrial (Articulated, COBOT, SCARA, Cartesian), Service (AGV, AMR, Medical), Software (Predictive Maintenance) Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robot controller, integrator, and software market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for industrial automation and technological advancements in electrical and electronics, automotive and e-commerce, and logistics industries are driving the growth of the robot controller, integrator, and software market. The rising collaboration between robot manufacturers and integrators owing to the need to integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT capabilities into robotic systems to amplify their capabilities require advanced robot controller, integrator, and software.

Recognition software segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The recognition software segment is expected to account largest market share in the robot controller, integrator, and software market. Recognition software in robotics serves a crucial need by enabling robots to perceive and interpret their environment, objects, and even humans. This technology, which includes image and video processing, machine learning, and computer vision algorithms, equips robots with the ability to recognize patterns, shapes, colors, textures, and even complex objects. This recognition capability allows robots to navigate their surroundings, identify objects for manipulation, interact with humans, and perform tasks with more autonomy and accuracy. In manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries, recognition software enables robots to sort items, pick and place objects, assist in surgeries, and engage in collaborative tasks with human workers.

Collaborative robots from the industrial segment are projected to have the highest growth rate in the robot controller, integrator, and software market.

Continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies are driving the ongoing development of collaborative robots. These advancements enable cobots to become more intelligent, adaptable, and skilled in handling complex tasks. As industries increasingly seek flexible automation solutions, cobots are set to revolutionize work environments, shaping the future of work and enhancing overall productivity and efficiency. These trends are fueling the demand for cobots in the robot controller, integrator, and software market.

China is projected to dominate in the Asia Pacific region for robot controller, integrator, and software market.

Due to several factors, China has the largest market share in the robot controller, integrator, and software market. China has established itself as a global manufacturing hub known for its cost-effective production capabilities and large-scale manufacturing infrastructure. According to the International Federation of Robotics, China's substantial investments in industrial robotics have led to the country surpassing the United States in terms of robot density for the first time. China's manufacturing expertise and economies of scale enable competitive pricing and high-volume production, attracting domestic and international customers.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries to Fuel Demand for Robot Controllers, Integrators, and Software in Coming Years

Controllers Captured Largest Market Size in 2022

Service Robots to Exhibit Highest CAGR in 2028

Electrical & Electronics Vertical and Asia-Pacific to be Largest Stakeholders in Market in 2023

India to Register Highest CAGR During 2023-2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Automation in Various Industries

Rising Deployment of Robots by Electronic Companies to Ensure Precision and Accuracy

Ongoing Advancements in Robotics Technology

Widespread Labor Shortages and Rising Labor Costs

Emergence of Collaborative and Industrial Robots

Restraints

Interoperability Issues Requirement for Highly Trained and Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

Increasing Investments by Governments in AI and Robotics

Rising Use of Robots to Ensure Environmental Sustainability

Thriving E-Commerce and Logistics Sector

Challenges

High Costs Associated with the Integration of Robots

Compatibility Issues Witnessed by End-users Due to Diversity in Robotic Standards



Company Profiles

Key Companies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Abb

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kuka Ag

Denso Corporation

Aceita

Brain Corporation

Dynamic Robotics

Keba

Other Players

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Cloudminds

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Artiminds Robotics GmbH

Fh Automation

Aibrain Inc.

Bhs Robotics

Comau

Dynamic Automation

Open-Source Robotics Foundation, Inc.

Shenzhen Invt Electric Co., Ltd

Amtec Solutions Group

Epson America, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag85k4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment