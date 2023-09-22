Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/09/2023

Share Price:

£5.495		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/09/2023

Share Price:

£5.495		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2023
Simon Coles22223,310
Katy Wilde22225,055
Alan Dale23233,405
Benjamin Ford23231,806
Nicholas Wiles23231,712
Mark Latham23231,227
Tanya Murphy23231,322
Christopher Paul23233,803
Antony Sappor23232,004
Jo Toolan23234,966
Stephen O’Neill2323749
Anna Holness2323749
Nick Williams991,209
Rob Harding222244

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

