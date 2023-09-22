Wireless Ultrasound Probes Lead Growth in Ultrasound Probe Market, Hospitals Emerge as Key End-Use Sector

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasound Probe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the ultrasound probe market looks promising, with significant growth opportunities in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The global ultrasound probe market is projected to reach an estimated $486.9 million by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers for this market include the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures and the rising cases of chronic diseases related to pulmonary artery-related disorders.
Comprehensive Market Insights
A comprehensive report, comprising over 150 pages, has been meticulously developed to assist businesses in making informed decisions.
Ultrasound Probe Market Segmentation
The study provides a detailed forecast for the global ultrasound probe market, covering various segments:
Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Single Type
- Linear Type
- Convex Type
- Phased Array Type
- Endocavitary Type
- Cerebrovascular Doppler
- Transesophageal Echocardiography Probes
Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Wireless Ultrasound Probe
- Wired Ultrasound Probe
Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Breast and Thyroid
- Ophthalmology
- Urology
- Fetus Heart Rate
- Gastrointestinal Tract
- Intraoperative
- Healthcare
- Muscle
- Fat
- Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB-GYN)
- Superficial
- Endocavity
- Urology
End-Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Key Players in the Ultrasound Probe Market
The report highlights major players in the ultrasound probe market. These companies compete based on product quality and focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the ultrasound probe companies profiled in this report include:
- NIHON DEMPA KOGYO
- UNILABS
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens Healthcare
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Hitachi
- ESAOTE SPA
- FUKUDA DENSHI
- Hologic
- Analogic Corporation
- TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Ultrasound Probe Market Insights
The report forecasts that wireless ultrasound probes will maintain their dominance during the forecast period due to their lightweight nature, convenience, and mobility compared to traditional wired probes.
The hospital sector is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by increasing awareness of high-level disinfection of semi-critical probes and a rising volume of ultrasound imaging procedures.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth, fueled by increasing public awareness of in-vitro fertilization procedures and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Key Features of the Ultrasound Probe Market Report
- Market size estimates
- Trend and forecast analysis
- Segmentation analysis
- Regional breakdown
- Growth opportunities analysis
- Strategic analysis, including M&A and competitive landscape
- Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model
Key Questions Answered by the Report
The report answers important questions about the ultrasound probe market, including:
- Promising growth opportunities in various segments and regions
- Segments expected to grow rapidly and why
- Regions poised for faster growth and why
- Key factors influencing market dynamics and challenges
- Emerging trends and their drivers
- Changing customer demands
- Notable market developments and leading companies
- Competitive threats and risks
- M&A activity and its impact on the industry
