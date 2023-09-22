FISH Imaging Systems Market - 7.3% CAGR for Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Industry worth $1.9Bn, Globally, by 2030 – The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our recent research study on " Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Accessories, and Software), Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Infectious Disease Diagnostic, and Others), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America)," the market size was valued at $1.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.90 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.



The global fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market growth is influenced by rising prevalence of target disorders and the increasing R&D investments in in-vitro diagnostics.





Download Sample PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001252





Rising Prevalence of Target Disorders Drives Global Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market Growth:

FISH is a powerful molecular cytogenetic technique that allows the visualization and localization of specific DNA sequences within cells or tissues. This technology has revolutionized the field of genetics and diagnostics, providing researchers and clinicians with valuable insights into genetic abnormalities, chromosomal rearrangements, and various diseases. The growing prevalence of target disorders such as genetic syndromes and cancer, and other genetic anomalies drives the demand for FISH imaging systems. According to the National Library of Medicine, the US is expected to record 1.96 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths in 2023. The demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tools surges with the continued rise in the prevalence of these target disorders. FISH imaging systems provide high-resolution images to aid the detection of subtle genetic changes, enabling early disease diagnosis and personalized treatment approaches. These disorders often involve genetic mutations or variations that can be accurately identified and characterized using FISH imaging systems. The ability to precisely map the location of specific genes or DNA sequences within cells has proven crucial for understanding disease mechanisms, developing targeted therapies, and making informed clinical decisions.

A prominent advantage of FISH lies in its ability to work with various sample types, including formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues, cytological preparations, and fresh tissues. This versatility has made FISH an essential tool in both research and clinical settings, allowing the identification of genetic markers associated with diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma, solid tumors, and congenital disorders.





Global Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Euroclone SpA, TissueGnostics GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc, Abnova Taiwan Corp, BioGenex Laboratories Inc, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, MetaSystems Probes GmbH, Bio-View Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Applied Spectral Imaging, and PerkinElmer Inc are a few key companies operating in the fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name in the fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market. A few of the recent developments in the global fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market are mentioned below:

In May 2023, Pfizer and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc collaborated to help increase local access to next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based testing for lung and breast cancer patients in over 30 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia where advanced genomic testing was previously limited or unavailable. Access to local NGS testing can help enable faster analysis of related genes, allowing healthcare providers to choose the best medicine for that specific patient.

In April 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc signed a memorandum of understanding with Theragen Bio in South Korea. As part of the partnership agreement, Agilent and Theragen Bio combined their respective strengths in cancer genomic profiling design, engineering knowledge and software expertise to drive localized analysis capabilities and accelerate treatment decisions.

In November 2022, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH acquired Cell IDx Inc, a leader in multiplexed tissue profiling. Cell IDx’s UltraPlex technology allows simultaneous detection of multiple biomarkers in many immunoassays through fluorescent and chromogenic multiplex immunohistochemistry ("IHC") staining technology and automated chromogenic detection of multiple markers on Leica Biosystems’ BOND RX fully automated research stainer.

In September 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc partnered with Delaware State University (DSU). Agilent donated ~US$ 1 million in addition to new lab instrumentation to help DSU expand educational opportunities and advance research in applied chemistry, food science, biological sciences, molecular and cellular neuroscience, and related disciplines.





Order a Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001252





Global Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH) Imaging Systems Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables, accessories, and software. The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Based on application, the fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market is segmented into cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, infectious disease diagnosis, and others. The cancer diagnosis segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Based on end user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, contract research organization, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment held the larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030.





Asia Pacific accounted for the fastest-growing region of global fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market. North America accounted for the largest share of the global fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market in 2022. In the region, the US held the largest fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market share and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for advanced diagnostic tools in molecular genetics and cytogenetics and the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer fuel the adoption of fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems. As per data published by the American Cancer Society in 2022, in the US, nearly 1.9 million cancer cases were diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths were reported. These systems offer high-resolution imaging of genetic material, enabling researchers and clinicians to detect chromosomal abnormalities and gene mutations with greater accuracy. Furthermore, the increasing inclination toward personalized medicine and targeted therapies has led to an upsurge in research activities involving genetic analysis, bolstering the demand for FISH imaging systems. The ability of these systems to provide detailed spatial information on gene sequences directly within cells has proven invaluable in both research and clinical applications. The FISH imaging systems have recently gained immense popularity due to their technological advancements, such as improved automation, higher throughput, and enhanced image analysis software. As a result, laboratories and medical institutions are better equipped to handle larger volumes of samples and generate precise results efficiently. Thus, the aforementioned factors fuel the fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems market growth in the US.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030



FISH Probe Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030



Molecular Cytogenetics Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: